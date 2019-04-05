The North Lewis Elementary School Mustangs are aiming for success at the Archery in Louisiana Schools state competition Saturday.
Thirteen archers from New Iberia are among more than 1,200 archers competing from across the state, Archery in Louisiana Schools state coordinator Chad Moore said. The competitors will gather at the Shreveport Convention Center on Friday and Saturday to shoot in bull's-eye and 3-D target competitions, he said.
North Lewis Elementary School archery coach Carla Darcey said it’s the first time most of her archers will compete at a state competition. The scale of the event is a far cry from their weekly practices in the North Lewis schoolyard, but she said she reminds her students to keep the focus on fun.
“Before each tournament I remind them, ‘We’re here to have fun. Do your best and have fun,’ ” she said.
North Lewis’ archery team is in its third year and Darcey said the program continues to gain traction as more children get excited about the sport. The team is one of three sports offered at North Lewis, and she said at least 80 children tried out for the team this year.
At a recent state competition practice, the fourth, fifth and sixth grade team members shot practice rounds as Darcey called out encouragements and suggestions while she paced the firing line, whistle in hand. The thwack of arrows hitting the bull's-eye targets was mixed with whistle signals, “good jobs,” and laughter.
Darcey said she works hard to offer positive critiques to the students and help them develop their skills. The team members’ progress during the year is astounding, she said. Many students have seen their tournament scores grow from the 30s to well above 150 or higher. A perfect score is 300, she said.
“I love to watch their growth and being a part of their successes,” Darcey said. “It is a wonderful feeling seeing their faces light up when they do better than what they expect from themselves. They learn to believe in themselves and become confident through archery.”
Sixth-grader Ashlon Smith, a three-year veteran of the team, said he loves archery because it’s challenging. The sport involves considerable mental strength, as much as physical ability, and it’s a great way to train your brain to concentrate, he said.
After each shot you reflect on what you did, Ashlon said. If it was bad, you learn how to improve, and if you shot well, you keep that action in mind and try to repeat your success, he said.
Archery has also made him more invested in school, he said.
“It gives you a good thing to look forward to because if you start failing and you want to continue the sport, you’ve got to keep up your grades and keep up your attitude,” Ashlon said.
A good attitude is central to being successful on the team. Darcey said she focuses on creating a positive environment for the students, and highlights the importance of improvement, happiness and fun over a win-win-win attitude. It’s all about learning, she said.
Ten-year-old Braelyn Reale, a fourth-grader at North Lewis, said she was encouraged by Darcey’s approach. Braelyn said she loves sports but was intimidated at archery tryouts because she had never touched a bow.
With the focus placed on learning, respectfulness and a positive attitude, Braelyn said she knew she could succeed.
“It doesn’t matter how good you are. It matters if you’re willing to try, willing to stick with it. That you’re determined,” she said. “I think it really helps to build your character.”
North Lewis is one of three schools in Iberia Parish listed on the Archery in Louisiana Schools website, but Darcey said the elementary school’s program is the only active team in the parish. She said she hopes more schools consider joining, especially junior high and high schools, so her young archers can continue the sport.
Archery teaches discipline, focus and patience and can positively affect students’ lives, she said.
“I had a grandmother at our first tournament this year at Pineville and she said, ‘What did you do to my grandson?’” Darcey said. “She says, ‘He is so focused. He’s going step by step, he’s not fidgeting, he’s concentrating, he’s hitting bull's-eyes. He’s never like this.’”
That’s archery, she said.
Coordinator Chad Moore said the program’s growth in south Louisiana has been slow, but he hopes as schools like North Lewis forge ahead in their parishes, more schools will join.
The state archery program, administered by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, started in 2007 to provide students another athletic outlet and encourage them to get outdoors, Moore said. Involved students can win scholarship money for college or other professional programs after high school graduation, he said.
It’s a sport that’s accessible to everyone, he said.
“The great thing is you don’t have to come from a lot of money to do archery. Low socioeconomic students can excel in it,” Moore said. “You also don’t have to be the biggest, strongest or fastest to be great at archery. A fourth-grade girl could compete next to a high school boy and she could shoot as good as or better than him.”