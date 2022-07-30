The Senate on Thursday approved a Homeland Security Appropriation Bill for Fiscal Year 2023 that recommends significantly dropping Immigration Customs and Enforcement detention beds nationwide.
According to the bill, which reduced funding for ICE Custody Operations by $485 million and Alternatives to Detention programs by almost $98 million, the number of ICE beds would be cut from 34,000 to 25,000.
The appropriation bill, which provided discretionary funding of $59.9 billion to the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in $2.4 billion more than in FY 2022, and included $8.13 billion for ICE, $119 million below last year's level, is expected to be reviewed and voted on next week in the U.S. Senate.
Immigration attorneys and pro-migrant advocacy groups in Louisiana remain skeptical as they worry that the 14 facilities under ICE NOLA supervision could pay the price of that reduction and become even more overcrowded.
“Almost every time a detention facility was shut down or scaled back over the past 18 months since the Biden administration was sworn in, well, ICE didn’t release the asylum seekers. They just sent them down here, in Louisiana or Mississippi,” said Homero Lopez, Managing Attorney of Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy in New Orleans.
Private prison companies operating Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Louisiana, such as GEO Group and LaSalle Corrections, have benefited for years from a controversial funding mechanism that compels the federal government to pay them a minimum for beds that may not be filled.
According to an Acadiana Advocate analysis in April, the guaranteed minimum in NOLA ICE detention centers is costing an extra $8 million every month to U.S. taxpayers.
In Winn Correctional Center, a facility whose use was scaled back by the Biden administration amid reports of filth, abuses, and lack of medical care, an average of 743 people were detained during the first four months of fiscal year 2022, according to ICE.
The 2022 Overview Budget presented by the Department of Homeland Security to Congress for approval showed the U.S. government paid $95 a day for a guaranteed minimum of 946 immigrants detained. That means the federal government paid roughly $2.6 million a month for handling the facility in Winnfield. Without the guaranteed minimum, considering the current daily population, it would cost $1.9 million.
In Jena, where GEO Group runs LaSalle ICE Processing Center, there was an average of 418 people detained during the first four months of FY 2022, according to ICE data.
The current contract agreement signed by ICE with GEO Group, mentioned in the 2022 Overview Budget, showed that the federal government pays for a guaranteed minimum of 1,170 immigrants detained at a per-diem rate of $76.64 per bed, resulting in roughly $2.7 million a month.
Without a guaranteed minimum, U.S. taxpayers would pay only $961,000, a potential overpayment of $1.8 million every month at that facility alone.
It is still not clear if and how the funding mechanism will be reviewed by the Department of Homeland Security for the coming fiscal year.
But in the 171 pages of the FY 2023 DHS Appropriation Bill, the Committee pointed out that ICE has entered into contracts and paid for such contracts using appropriated funds for the prior fiscal year. And it discouraged ICE from “funding detention contracts beyond the last day of the fiscal year.”
Recently, three sources told Axios that ICE would run out of money before October unless the Department of Homeland Security is able to shift millions of dollars from other programs.
The bill also asked ICE to brief the committee on any contracts the enforcement and removal operations office, which manages all aspects of the immigration enforcement process, including arrest, bond management, and expulsions, “entered into or modified for detention compliance.”
Between 2017 and May of 2020, the agency entered into 40 new contracts with local bodies and private contractors for additional detention space, according to a Government Accountability Office report published in January 2021.
The document didn’t specify how many of the facilities were in Louisiana. But a report by the Associated Press in 2019 showed that at least eight Louisiana jails began housing asylum seekers and other migrants in 2018.
“I think there is some progress in this appropriation bills, and you can find the prospect of moving away from the idea of mass immigration detention,” said Mary Yanik, a lawyer for the Tulane Immigration Rights Clinic in New Orleans.
“But Louisiana in the past few years has had the second highest number in detention beds in the country, after Texas, and I don’t think it’ll change soon. We are still seeing a lot of detention down here even if the number decreases nationwide because ICE invested pretty deeply in these contracts,” added Yanik.
The bill also recommended funding for programs that were encouraged for years by pro-migrant advocacy groups in Louisiana, including more than $16 million to update law libraries and improve access in ICE facilities to attorneys.
Asylum seekers were often not represented in Louisiana, especially when their hearings took place in rural courts located in remote areas of the state far from New Orleans. Between 2016 and 2021, the 15 immigration judges in New Orleans, Oakdale, and Jena denied 4,119 of the 4,632 claims they heard, marking an 88.36% denial rate statewide, according to an Acadiana Advocate analysis of data from Transactional Record Access Clearinghouse.
In the appropriation bill, the committee said there should be concern “about the lack of meaningful access to counsel for individuals in physical custody of ICE.”
The appropriation bill asked ICE facility directors to ensure in the next three months that attorneys be able “to request, schedule, and hold free, confidential and unmonitored telephone calls and video teleconference appointments, of at least 60 minutes in duration that allow third party interpretation with their clients.”
“We welcome the reduction in beds because we think immigrants should not be detained just for being immigrants as it happens right now,” said Homero Lopez with Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy. “Still, we are afraid that the trend we have seen in the past two years might be worse and Louisiana facilities more overcrowded. We would like that reduction to go to zero.”