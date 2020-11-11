Lawsuits filed by the survivors and families of victims of a December plane crash in Lafayette will be heard only in federal court.
U.S. District Judge Michael Juneau of the Western District of Louisiana ruled in September that all lawsuits filed in state court stemming from the crash of a small twin-engine Piper turboprop plane are halted and instead will be considered in federal court.
The plane carrying a pilot and five passengers crashed Dec. 28 shortly after takeoff from Lafayette Regional Airport on its way to the Atlanta area where LSU was playing in the Peach Bowl. Only one passenger, survived. A woman on the ground also was injured when the plane struck her vehicle.
Sports broadcaster Carley McCord Ensminger, the wife of Steven Ensminger Jr., the son of LSU's offensive coordinator, was among those killed in the crash.
Also killed were passengers Gretchen Vincent, Michael Walker Vincent and Robert Vaughn Crisp II, along with the pilot, Ian Biggs. One passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, was the sole survivor, suffering burns over much of his body.
Kristie Danielle Britt was in her vehicle in a parking lot near a U.S. Postal Office when the plane struck her vehicle, causing it to flip and catch fire. She suffered burns over about 30% of her body.
In May, the two survivors and families of the passengers killed in the crash sued in 15th Judicial District court the plane's owners, the pilot's estate and companies insuring the plane. They followed in July with lawsuits in federal court after Endurance American Insurance Company sought to cap damages at the $5 million policy limit, prevent additional lawsuits and have the court decide how the money would be disbursed.
Attorneys for the victims' families and survivors alleged in court filings the insurance company took advantage of their notice of intent to file suit in state court and filed documents in federal court electronically before state court opened.
Endurance American wanted all lawsuits funneled through federal court. Juneau dismissed a motion by Endurance for partial dismissal of the lawsuits for failure to make a claim.
The lawsuits also named Cheyenne Partners, LLC; Eagle Air, LLC; Global Data Systems, Inc.; Southern Lifestyle Development Company, LLC; SLD Aircraft, LLC; The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut; Rodney Savoy; Charles Vincent; and Ian E. Biggs’ estate.