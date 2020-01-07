Qualifying for the April 4 election and the election itself for representatives to serve on the Republican state central committee in Louisiana is canceled.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said he received notice Tuesday morning from the Louisiana Secretary of State Office advising that the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Monday afternoon canceled qualifying because of a pending lawsuit.
Qualifying for the April 4 Presidential Preference Primary election is scheduled to begin Wednesday and end Friday.
Those wanting to qualify for the Democrat State Central Committee as well as the Democrat and Republican parish executive committees may do so Wednesday through Friday, Perret said.
According to the appeal court, plaintiffs Beryl Amedee, Gena Gore, Lenar Whitney and the Republican Party of Louisiana "demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits" of their case against Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and the state of Louisiana. The appeals court reversed the district court's Dec. 20 ruling that denied their request for a preliminary injunction halting qualifying and the April 4 election for Republican state central committee until a trial is conducted on the request for a permanent injunction.
Amedee, a state Representative from Houma, filed the lawsuit challenging the state's statutes for electing members of the state executive committees. Political reporter Jeremy Alford wrote Dec. 13 in the Baton Rouge Business Report that the legislature in the 1980s approved a GOP-backed exemption to state statutes on how parties elect members to its central committees as long as 30% or fewer voters in the state were registered Republican at the close of voter registration for a gubernatorial race. At the close of registration for the 2019 gubernatorial race, Alford wrote, more than 30% of voters were registered as Republican, which would require the GOP to follow state statutes for electing top committee members.