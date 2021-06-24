The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is not in danger of losing its “no-kill” status, despite recent reports to the contrary.
In fact, the shelter is improving on its performance last year, when more than 90% of animals entering the shelter were adopted, taken to a rescue shelter, safely returned to their habitat or otherwise left the shelter alive. It was the first time Lafayette’s public animal shelter met that benchmark, which qualified it as “no kill.”
The shelter’s “save rate” this year through June 20: 92.5%.
The rate will likely dip through the end of the typically high-intake spring and summer seasons and recover through the fall and winter holidays, when intakes usually slow down and adoptions pick up, according to the shelter’s director, Shelley Delahoussaye. She said the shelter appears on track for a save rate between 93% and 94% this year.
While the shelter has recently been busy, the numbers of dogs and cats being dropped off are typical for this time of year, Delahoussaye said. The shelter is on par for the usual number of annual intakes, which is about 4,000, she said.
“Our intake is the exact same as it has always been,” Delahoussaye said.
Delahoussaye said she thinks a recent free dog adoption event confused members of the who generally understood the shelter to be “no kill.” The shelter urged its Facebook followers to consider adoption, and in one frantic post said the recent influx of animals was “a literal life or death crisis.”
People wondered why a no-kill shelter suddenly needed to resort to a mass giveaway, especially when the shelter recently opened a new $9 million facility. But the four-day adoption event is a routine strategy for any shelter striving for no-kill status, and it succeeded: 120 dogs were adopted over four days, yielding plenty of fresh kennel space.
“It’s always a struggle this time of year. We are just asking for help, like we normally do every single year,” Delahoussaye said.
The term “no kill” is confusing on its face, since it does not mean zero euthanizations. Some animals need to be killed because they are uncontrollable or suffer incurable medical conditions.
Shelters achieving a 90% save rate are generally considered “no kill,” but it is nothing more than an arbitrary measure of success.
“While the 90% benchmark offers a meaningful, consistent way to gauge progress, it is neither a floor nor a ceiling,” according to Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare advocacy organization.
Lafayette’s public shelter is an outlier in Louisiana, where less than a third of shelters are currently considered “no kill,” according to Best Friends. The statewide save rate is about 72%, and Best Friends considers Louisiana one of six “high priority” states where more than 15,000 animals die in shelters every year.
Lafayette’s success is recent. The save rate was below 50% as recently as 2015, Delahoussaye said. Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux prioritized humane animal control, and the shelter pursued a smattering of new strategies.
One of the most successful new strategies has been “trap-neuter-return” for feral cats that can survive comfortably without human owners. The shelter saves about 700 cats a year while ensuring they do not procreate with trap-neuter-return, Delahoussay said. The shelter has also cut adoption fees by more than half.
Another way the shelter has improved its save rate is through its approach to people wanting to surrender pets. While the shelter is legally required to take any unwanted animal, it now does so by appointment and usually after discussion. Staff encourages surrendering owners to try new training techniques, or to try to find new owners via social media.
To consistently achieve “no kill” status, the shelter needs to be seen as a last resort, Delahoussaye said.
“It is a community-involved initiative. It’s not just us making the decision to not euthanize animals. It is a daily commitment from us, and we want to save as many as we can. But we need the help of everyone else,” she said.