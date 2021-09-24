Supporters of Holy Family Catholic School have dug deep to generate some $3 million in gifts and pledges to expand the campus footprint, adding classrooms and a gymnasium by August 2022.

Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, on Thursday urged others from the area to dig a little deeper to raise another $2 million to pay for the project, which is well into the planning stages.

"Holy Family Catholic School has served the African American population for over a hundred years,” Deshotel told supporters meeting in the school library. With deep roots in what he called an “economically challenged part of town,” the school can provide “a pathway out of the cycle of poverty.”

Deshotel said the 250 or so students there are learning “God’s plan in this life,” as well as the value of discipline and hard work.

Richard Zuschlag, founder and CEO of Acadiana Ambulance, said the capital drive has given him a second opportunity to engage in the school’s success. The first time, about two decades ago, he was asked to help and did, but didn’t fully appreciate the school’s mission and record of achievement. He donated, but not as enthusiastically as he might have.

“My conscience bothered me,” he said of his first effort to help. This time, he said, he’s all in.

Zuschlag and his son, Blaise, have been big supporters of the project. So has his daughter, Beth LeBlanc.

Lafayette banker Pat Trahan said he got involved in a previous project at Holy Family more than a decade ago and has been a supporter of the school since. He said he appreciated how the campus used convent space to create a functional library for the students. He’s had abundant confidence in the school’s leadership, he said.

Principal Rogers Griffin, who has been at Holy Family for 22 years, said the school has no gymnasium, which hampers the efforts to provide an athletic program. Without a fully functional athletic program, he said, the school is in danger of losing enrollment. He hopes to expand enrollment to about 400.

“We’d like to double enrollment and add eight classrooms,” he said. He hopes to have the construction completed in a year.

Others who spoke on behalf of the fund raising were State Rep. Vincent Pierre, who attended Holy Family, and State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux.

Stated goals include building classrooms for grades 5-8, building a science lab, multipurpose and elective rooms, adding storage, lockers, enhancing security and building a vocal and performing arts area.

Plans for the future include buying more than three additional acres to expand the campus and parking.

Holy Family Catholic School was established in 1903 by the Sisters of the Congregation of Holy Family in the Fightingville neighborhood. The school’s campus has not expanded since then. The school serves children from pre-K 3 to eighth grade and recently resumed seventh- and eighth-grade classes in recent years.

Deshotel said about 95 percent of the enrollment is Catholic children and about 95 percent of the children receive free of reduced lunches.

There are naming opportunities for donors.

For information, call Monica Johnson at 337-704-5295 or visit www.diolaf.org/holyfamily.com.