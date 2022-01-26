At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Westlake Chemical plant Wednesday morning, according to reports.
Plant officials told KPLC an empty ethylene dichloride tank exploded around 10:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
State Police say they are reporting some injuries in the incident. The extent of those injuries was not provided. There are no reports of fatalities.
A plant spokesperson said all shelters-in-place have been lifted, and there are no vapors in the air.
Troopers are still working to determine the extent and number of injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.