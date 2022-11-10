As Acadiana and Louisiana prepare to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, similar ceremonies will be taking place in Canada. And in the Canadian Maritime provinces, that's not where the similarities end.
Acadiana and the Canadian Maritime provinces aren't mirror images. But their shared history, language and similar cultures provide familial links that date back as far as three centuries.
Jason Theriot of Houston, an independent scholar who has spent more than two decades researching “Frenchies,” the French-speaking World War II veterans from Theriot’s native Acadiana and from the Canadian provinces, notes the similarities in culture and experiences that these historical cousins have shared. These range from the stubborn love for their shared French language and dialect to their vindication as worthy warriors who fought side by side in the fight for Normandy, France and the liberation of Europe.
“They’re just like us,” Theriot said this week of Acadiana’s distant Canadian cousins. “There are a lot of similarities in the stories they tell here and up there in the provinces,” which include Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
“There was the discrimination (in military service, as well as in pre-war civilian life) against native French speakers. They shared the fight for language preservation and the celebration of cultural ties. Those shared experiences are very real.
“Their music is pretty good. But they don’t cook as well as we do.”
Traveling in the provinces where he did "Frenchie" research in October, Theriot said, it struck him how important it is to honor veterans in Acadia. The streets are covered with flags and banners honoring them — from Yarmouth to Grand Pre — on Canadian Veterans Day, or “Remembrance Day.”
In the provinces, people are proud of their military service and their Acadian heritage. Acadian flags will adorn every fourth or fifth house and on cars, shops and businesses, he said. There’s enough patriotism to mark the 2,100-mile road from Lafayette to Grand-Pré, Nova Scotia. He saw plenty of that patriotism during his trip to the provinces last month.
Theriot said his research into “Frenchies” was aided this year first by a program in April honoring WWII veterans from Louisiana and Canada at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and then by his trip last month sponsored by the Canadian government to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The April 27 program, “Cajun-Acadian WWII Commemoration: A Salute to French-Speaking Veterans,” was organized by the museum and the Consulate General of Canada. Theriot and Warren Perrin, a Lafayette lawyer, wrote about the event for the Bar Association’s publication.
The event paid tribute to four French-speaking WWII veterans — three were Cajuns from Louisiana, one was from Canada — who, valued as soldiers and for their French language skills, served as interpreters and advisers during the war. In fact, the French-speaking soldiers from Canada and Louisiana initially believed they were treated with less respect; that changed when the need for French interpreters arose. Such interpreters were frequently referred to as “Frenchies” while using their language skills to help the Allied war effort in such places as Normandy and northern Africa. Their special skills vindicated them as valuable soldiers and the term “Frenchie” became one of respect. This unique war-time experience had a profound impact on their sense of a Cajun identity, Theriot said. It generated a long-lost pride in their heritage.
Noëlla De Maina, the Canadian consul for political, economic, consular and public affairs in Dallas, said the French spoken in the Canadian Maritime provinces is similar to that ancient dialect spoken in Louisiana. In fact, she said, the French in Montreal, where she learned the language, is similar to the one spoken in Louisiana.
Theriot and Perrin wrote that Louisiana and Canadian veterans “served shoulder to shoulder on foreign land, under different flags, but for a common cause.” Because they were bilingual, they contributed to the war effort in key roles like interpreters and translators. De Maina found those shared experiences — Canadian and American — especially moving when these veterans of Normandy spoke at the April event in New Orleans.
The Frenchie interpreters were especially valuable in the Normandy region because the dialect they brought to the war effort was similar to that used in the rural countryside of northwest France. People there, the area from which the Acadians originated, spoke with an ancient French dialect, Theriot said.
Cajuns honored at the museum in April were Norris Morvant of Thibodaux, Addy Melancon of Henderson and Shirley Guidry of Lake Arthur. An Acadian veteran from New Brunswick, Alphonse Vautour, was also honored. Their war experiences, they said, made them proud to be bilingual. “Frenchie” became a “badge of honor,” Theriot and Perrin wrote in their co-authored article.
As part of the April program, which drew about 200 veterans and about 1,200 people who followed the proceedings online, Theriot interviewed Morvant before a live audience. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser participated.
“What is amazing about Louisiana and Acadians is you can go back a generation or two and find shared roots — extended cousins and history,” De Maina said. There were shared roots discussed at the April conference. She says that’s what happens when Cajuns from Louisiana and Acadians from the provinces meet at places like Congrès mondial acadien, an Acadian heritage celebration held every five years. The next such event is scheduled for Aug. 10-18, 2024 in Nova Scotia.
Theriot himself traveled to the Congrès in 2019, held on Prince Edward Island and in New Brunswick, to talk about WWII’s “Frenchies.”
On that journey, he presented the story of Louisiana’s Frenchies to great interest in the provinces. He said most of the people who listened to him said they had never heard of it. Theriot said many people, including representatives of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, encouraged him to broaden his audience and get the story told to more people.
He decided to do two things:
• He partnered with Warren Perrin, the Acadian Museum of Erath and the Center for Louisiana Studies on launching a Podcast series titled “Frenchie” that would tell the Frenchie story.
• He sought out and interviewed the last of the surviving Frenchies to talk about their personal recollections in the military. Theriot said he has now completed nine episodes — there may be as many as 20, eventually — of some 20-25 minutes in duration. They appear on major podcast platforms as well as on his own website. See https://jasontheriot.com/the-frenchie-podcast .
Theriot also has located and interviewed what may be the last of the Frenchies, a dozen veterans 97 to 100 years old, who used their French in some military capacity overseas.
His trip to the provinces last month was a special assignment to find, document, record and tell completely and in more detail the story of the French-speaking Acadian warriors from the Canadian Maritime Provinces. He interviewed three Frenchie’s there.
Theriot, who has published six books, hopes to publish his seventh book on Frenchies by 2024, in time for 2024 Congrès.