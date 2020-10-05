It takes barely an hour to travel between Catholic Charities organizations in Lake Charles and Lafayette.
That’s a trek Lafayette staff and volunteers take most days to deliver goods and supplies needed in Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard parishes, hard hit Aug. 27 by Hurricane Laura, which landed with 150 mph winds and left ruin in its wake. Last week staffers made 10 trips to Lake Charles to deliver supplies and goods to help the recovery.
Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said that agency has collected for delivery to Lake Charles some $91,000 in donated goods. Half of those goods came by way of an Amazon “wish list,” employed for the first time in 2018 and used for the first time during a significant disaster following Hurricane Laura.
The list includes heavy duty tarps, cleaner and sanitizer, hammers, scrapers, blade kits, ladders and chainsaws and more.
“It’s all the things we need to do the job of recovery,” Broussard said.
Amazon ships supplies to Catholic Charity’s storage area at United Way of Acadiana, and staff and volunteers handle the rest. Or, Broussard said, if Acadiana residents prefer to purchase supplies off the list locally, they can do so and deliver them to the warehouse at pre-arranged times.
Cash works, too: Contact Sarah Baquet, community engagement coordinator, at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.
Broussard said Catholic Charities tried the Amazon supply wish list for the first time in January 2018.
“We had three days of ice storm — 18 degrees and raining,” he said. “School was out, and we had to open up our shelter in an emergency sense.”
He said people who were safely in their own homes wanted to help the homeless but couldn’t necessarily get out to shop. So the wish list was employed for the first time and reaped immediate results.
“We did an Amazon list of essential things we needed at the men’s shelter,” he said. “A day later five or six trucks full up with supplies showed up at our door.”
Hurricane Laura relief has presented the first chance to seek goods and supplies for a major natural disaster. Broussard said the Catholic Charities of Lake Charles has a storage facility but one not large enough to handle the incoming supplies. So Catholic Charities in Lafayette is holding some donated goods until their Lake Charles counterparts can distribute recovery materials and make room for more shipments.
Sister Miriam MacClean of Catholic Charities in Lake Charles said her staff has been distributing food and building supplies and more as quickly as they can. That includes 4,000 hot meals, 50,000 meals and some $40,000 in hotel vouchers, in addition to building supplies.
She said supplies started arriving Aug. 28, the day after the storm hit, but because it took so long to get electricity restored, Catholic Charities couldn’t accept foods that needed to be refrigerated. Nonetheless, she said, they’ve delivered some 470 pallets of donated supplies in the greater Lake Charles community, and most homes have now have power.
She said much help has come from Acadiana, Houston and Beaumont. Lots of help has come, too, from New Orleans and the greater Houma area and even from so far as the Carolinas. People there, she said, understand the damage that hurricanes can do and how much help is necessarily.
“We are grateful for any and all help we can get,” she said.
Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel, she said, delivered a $155,000 check to Bishop Glen John Provost on Monday, representing donations collected at recent Masses in the Lafayette diocese.
She said more help is needed, but the generosity of others has been “beautiful for me to see.” The 2016 floods and Hurricane Harvey in 2017 both caused significant damage in southwestern Louisiana. It took up to three years to fully recover.
But the damage from those storms was “small compared to this.” She said recovery from Laura will take as many as five years before there is some “degree of normal” restored to that part of the state.
Broussard said donations are slowing, though, as people’s attention is diverted to other news and more recent emergencies. That's to expected, he said.
“Donations are slowing down,” he said. “But the need remains.”