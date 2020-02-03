A civil service rule granting most Lafayette Consolidated Government and city of Lafayette employees two weeks of severance pay dates back to at least 1983.
That could mean hundreds of former employees were paid thousands of taxpayer dollars for work they didn't complete, which may be a violation of the Louisiana Constitution prohibiting the donation of public funds.
The Acadiana Advocate was first to report Jan. 28 that in the final days of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's administration he granted 160 hours or 20 days of severance pay totaling more than $33,000 to four at-will employees not retained by Josh Guillory, who was sworn in as mayor-president Jan. 6. Research shows the practice appears to violate the Louisiana Constitution and is contrary to Louisiana Attorney General opinions.
An investigation by LCG as a result of that story revealed most LCG employees, including those in the civil service system, for years have been given at least two weeks of severance pay when they retire or are not retained during an administration change.
An LCG civil service rule grants classified employees 80 hours of pay in addition to accrued sick and annual leave if they retire or lose their jobs through no fault of their own.
Adam Marcantel, civil service director, said his research shows the rule dates back at least to 1983, before the city and parish governments were combined into LCG.
"A good 36 years it's been there, almost verbatim," he said.
Attorneys, Marcantel said, are researching the situation and how to remedy it.
New City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said last week the granting of severance pay to at-will employees will end. There is no written rule that requires severance pay for unclassified employees.
But neither Guillory nor the city and parish councils can change civil service rules granting two weeks of severance pay to protected employees.
The five-person Civil Service Board has sole discretion over civil service rules, Marcantel said. A board meeting may be called next week, he said, to discuss the attorneys' findings and how to proceed. The meeting requires at least seven days' notice.
If the board decides to eliminate or change the rule, Marcantel said, the board would have to allow 30 days for public comment, including at its meeting.
LCG documents show since December 2003, when Joel Durel took over as city-parish president from Walter Comeaux, at-will employees, including CAO Glenn Weber in 2003 and CAO Dee Stanley in 2015, received 160 hours of severance pay. Those who retired, including Assistant Public Works Director Bill Campbell in 2003 and Planning and Zoning Director Eleanor Bouy in 2015, received 80 hours' severance pay.