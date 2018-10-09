C. Michael Hill was sworn in Tuesday as the temporary Lafayette city marshal, an office that has been roiled for years by the controversy surrounding its elected leader.
Hill was a retired federal magistrate judge winding down his legal career as a civil litigation mediator last week when Marshal Brian Pope was convicted on four felonies.
The conviction last Wednesday set off a period of chaos in which no one seemed to know what should happen next. That Pope was automatically suspended without pay under state law was clear enough, but there was no obvious plan for naming someone to the job temporarily.
Lafayette Consolidated Government funds the office, and state law seemed to designate the city-parish council the responsible body for naming an interim. Councilman Bruce Conque Conque initially thought the council had no role in selecting an interim marshal, but later said legal counsel had informed him otherwise. City Court judges finally announced Friday they would name a temporary office holder pending council action.
These were the circumstances Friday morning when Hill received an unexpected call from City Court judges asking for help. He agreed to step in on a basis that can only be described as “temporary interim,” since as of Tuesday there still had not been any formal statement from city-parish government concerning the marshal’s office.
“When (the court) calls me and asks me to do something for the court, I have always done so when I can,” Hill told a small public gathering Tuesday morning after he was sworn in. “I am fortunate to have been able to take this task on.”
Hill said he doesn’t know how long his appointment will last. The council could formally name him the interim marshal, or it could install another person. The interim will remain in office one of two things happens, as determined by Pope’s appeal. If the appeal succeeds before the end of his term in 2020, Pope could return to office with backpay owed to him. If any of the four convictions are upheld, Pope is automatically removed from office and the council will hold a special election.
The appeal period is expected to last roughly 18 months.
The malfeasance and perjury convictions last Wednesday stemmed from allegations Pope used marshal’s office resources for personal and political gain. Pope was indicted last month on seven additional felony malfeasance charges, claiming he took more than $13,000 in court fees for personal use. His arraignment in that case is scheduled for Oct. 23. The criminal charges represent only fraction of the amount of fees and garnishments Pope pocketed, according to an audit report that found Pope took more than $117,000, on top of a salary of $77,067 paid by city-parish government.
State law appears to prohibit marshals in Shreveport and Lafayette from taking court fees for personal use. Hill told reporters Tuesday he hadn’t looked at the state law, but that the regular salary would be his only compensation.
“I don’t have any opinion at all on the propriety of taking the fees. As the interim marshal, I don’t think it would be proper for me to do so,” Hill said.
Hill said he didn’t know what actions he would take as city marshal, since he isn’t familiar with inner workings of the office, but that he intends to be engaged for the duration of his appointment. The day-to-day responsibilities of executing city court orders will continue uninterrupted, he said.
“I’m not the kind of person to sit and watch things going around me when I’ve got the ultimate responsibility,” Hill said. “As far as any drastic changes, there won’t be because I don’t know enough to make any changes. We’ll just have to see how that plays out over time.”