District Attorney Bo Duhe on Friday afternoon announced a major round of layoffs in his 16th Judicial District office, which covers the parishes of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary.
The 45-person cut amounts to 38% of the staff, according to a press release. Duhe cited lost revenue from reductions in court fines, specifically related to traffic citations, resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissions on fines and forfeitures made up more than 40% of the office’s general fund revenue of $4.2 million in 2018, the most recent year for which an audit report is available.
“It is my sincere hope that this pandemic and the resulting fiscal crisis will provoke a meaningful discussion about how the criminal justice system is presently funded,” Duhe is quoted as saying in the release.
Duhe did not immediately respond to a query concerning which positions were cut.