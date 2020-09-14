The Lafayette City Council at a special meeting Tuesday is expected to discuss what to do about Mayor-President Josh Guillory blocking it from hiring its own attorney in a dispute with Guillory, his legal team and the Parish Council over the proposed 2020-21 budget.
Whether the council votes Tuesday to override Guillory's veto of a Sept. 1 ordinance to hire special counsel may depend on whether Councilman Glenn Lazard, who is said to be undergoing treatment for leukemia, is able to vote by telephone or teleconference.
When the ordinance was approved Sept. 1, City Council Chairman Pat Lewis and Council members Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert voted to hire the special attorney. Councilman Andy Naquin voted no. Lazard was absent. His vote is needed to override the veto because the charter requires a two-thirds vote of the entire council, which is four out of five.
Lazard said Monday a request was submitted about two weeks ago for an attorney general opinion on whether he is allowed to vote by telephone. Louisiana's open meetings law prohibits voting by telephone, but Gov. John Bel Edwards previously relaxed the law during the COVID-19 outbreak. Lazard said the state has since tightened back up on the rules.
A judge ruled in July that a 98-year-old Alexandria councilman must be allowed to attend meetings virtually due to the risk of contracting COVID-19. The councilman asserted that denying him the ability to attend meetings virtually violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Lazard said on Monday even if the City Council overrides Guillory's veto, he expects the administration to "throw us some technical roadblocks" to stop the City Council from hiring its own attorney.
A vote may not be necessary Tuesday. According to the home rule charter, the council has until the second regular meeting after receiving Guillory's veto to override it. That would be Oct. 6.
The City Council intended to hire Baton Rouge Attorney Lea Anne Batson, who represented a consolidated government in East Baton Rouge Parish for 30 years, to help iron out different interpretations of the charter during the budget process. The city and parish councils are scheduled to consider final adoption of the 2020-21 budget on Thursday.
The proposed 2020-21 budget is the first to go before separate city and parish councils since the city and parish governments were consolidated in 1996. A 2018 home rule charter amendment created the separate councils to give city taxpayers more control over their money.
During budget review meetings, conflicts arose with Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott interpreting the charter to side with Guillory, which would give the Parish Council more control over city tax dollars.
The councils are supposed to adopt a budget at least 30 days prior to the start of the fiscal year, Nov. 1. If they fail to do so, the charter says they can operate for six months using half the expenditures budgeted during the current fiscal year.
That could be a problem for the Parish Council and administration since the parish's general fund is expected to have a balance of about $50,000 as of Oct. 31. The city's general fund is expected to have a $33 million balance.