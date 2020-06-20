Lafayette Consolidate Government plans to spend around $100,000 to test employees for COVID-19.
The LCG Professional Services Review Committee on Friday recommended Safety Management Systems to conduct employee testing and monitoring for coronavirus at an estimated cost of $100,000.
LCG employs around 2,400 full- and part-time employees, according to Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer. Not all will be tested, he said.
Employees who operate in the field, Angelle said, and are in direct contact with the public, such as Lafayette Utilities System workers, will be tested and monitored.
The $100,000 will come from the parish public health fund, he said, and is reimbursable through the federal CARES Act.
If the tests were not provided free to employees, Angelle said full-time workers have health insurance that should cover the cost, but part-time employees are not insured through LCG.
Free COVID-19 tests are available in the parish, but Angelle said a business "can't force an employee to go on their own and take a medical test."
Free medical testing is available at a few places in Acadiana. Visit http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3934 to find a place in your area. In Lafayette, the Louisiana Office of Public Health and National Guard mobile unit will be providing free testing on Thursdays at the Super 1 store at 215 W. Willow St.