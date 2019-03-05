A mobile home at 1111 Roper in the Shiloh Mobile Home Park, Scott, was destroyed by fire Monday.
Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, in a news release, said the department responded to the fire at 8:18 p.m. Monday to find a manufactured home engulfed in flames and threatening homes on each side.
Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly with minimal damage to the neighboring structures, he said. The home is a complete loss.
No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Sonnier said the fire is under investigation.