A request to remove a DVD from Lafayette Parish public libraries will be considered in public Wednesday.
This will be the third time since November the library's reconsideration committee meets to consider banning material from the public library system. It will be the first time the committee deliberates in public.
The committee will consider a request by an undisclosed library patron to ban the DVD "Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood," a 2017 documentary film based on the memoir of Scotty Bowers, who acted as an escort and unpaid pimp to Hollywood's gay actors.
A change in the composition of the reconsideration committee by the library board of control at a meeting Feb. 21 prompted several people, including The Acadiana Advocate, to question whether the committee meetings must be held in public under the Louisiana Open Meetings Law.
Library Director Danny Gillane said on Monday he asked the board's attorney, former Lafayette City-Parish attorney Mike Hebert, for an opinion. Gillane said he was copied in an email from Board President Robert Judge to board member James Thomas that states the reconsideration committee will meet in open session at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, 301 W. Congress St. in downtown Lafayette.
Judge appointed Thomas to serve on the reconsideration committee along with two library employees appointed by Gillane.
The board on Feb. 21 changed the composition of the committee to two board members and one librarian, but the committee on Wednesday will meet under the old makeup because the DVD challenge was made before the rule was changed, Gillane said.
Holding the committee meetings in public is important because only the individual contesting a book or DVD has the right to appeal the committee's decision to the full board. If the complainant is satisfied with the decision of a committee that meets behind closed doors, the committee could ban books without public discussion or input.
The composition of the committee also is important because the committee may be stacked with board members who favor banning books and DVDs they personally deem inappropriate.
Twice since November the two librarians on the reconsideration committee voted against removing books and the board member on the committee voted to ban the books.
In the future, the board president, Judge, could appoint two conservative board members who may out-vote the single librarian and ban books. The person requesting the ban obviously would be satisfied with that decision and with no one else allowed to appeal to the full library board, two conservative board members on the three-person reconsideration committee would be deciding whether books and other materials are banned from Lafayette's public libraries.
In November, the committee voted 2-1 not to ban "This Book is Gay." The complainant appealed to the full board, with only Judge and Stephanie Armbruster voting to ban the book. Instead, teen non-fiction books were moved to the adult non-fiction section.
Michael Lunsford, a St. Martin Parish resident and executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, a Conservative anti-tax group whose supporters are secret and which Lunsford describes as a local government watchdog group, sought to ban "This Book is Gay" and "The V Word."
The reconsideration committee voted 2-1 not to remove "The V Word" from libraries. Lunsford did not appeal the decision to the full board.
If the two meetings the reconsideration committee conducted in private are violations of the Louisiana Open Meetings law, Lunsford had 60 days to challenge the committee's decisions, Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin said. In both instances, it is too late to make those challenges, Gillane said Monday.
Judge served on one of the reconsideration committees and Armbruster was on the other. Both voted to ban the books, but the librarians on the committees outnumbered them and voted not to remove the books.
Judge failed in an attempt at the Feb. 21 library board meeting to change the composition of the reconsideration committee to three board members and no librarians.
There's a national movement to ban books, especially books about LGBTQ subjects, from public and school libraries. The two books Lunsford objected to are on a list of publications Lunsford said he got from MassResistance, an anti-LGBTQ group.
In the past 18 months, the library board has become considerably more conservative. Judge and Armbruster openly opposed in 2018 a move for the library to host Drag Queen Story Time.
Judge was appointed to the board about a year ago and immediately tried to alter the mission statement of the library system to remove recreational and cultural offerings. He failed twice, but at the Feb. 21 board meeting announced he was appointing a committee to look at revising the mission statement.