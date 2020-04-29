Lafayette's Moncus Park is hoping a fundraising effort next week can help it stay on track for an grand opening by the end of the year.
May 7 is South Louisiana Giving Day, a 24-hour period of giving facilitatied by the Community Foundation of Acadiana, that aims to raise money for local nonprofit organizations, churches and schools.
This year, funds raised for SOLA Giving Day will help the nonprofit behind Moncus Park build a community tree house at the park.
Work has been underway for about two years to transform the former university horse farm into an urban green space on Johnston Street.
Last year, the park's expected 2019 opening was pushed back to spring of 2020. In early March, the opening was pushed back to the end of the year.
One of the highlights of the urban green space is a tree house designed by Pete Nelson of Nelson Treehouse and Animal Planet’s "Treehouse Masters."
Nelson visited Lafayette in April 2019.
“When I arrived at Moncus Park, I was quite surprised to see more than three or four possibilities," for a tree house, he said. "The live oaks are beautiful. They’re sacred trees.”
Since the visit, Nelson and his team have been working to design a unique tree house for the park.
“Tree houses mean so much to so many different people," he said. "From kids to senior citizens, they are magic places. They instantly bring up good feelings. When you say the word ‘treehouse,’ automatically you get a smile on people’s faces.”
Each SOLA Giving Day donation received will be entered to win a meet and greet with Nelson.
Although park construction has only been actively underway for about two years, the community conversation about the property has been happening for more than a decade.
Moncus Park was born out of a community effort to save the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Equestrian Center from being commercially developed. The 2005 movement to "Save the horse farm" culminated in 2012 when the city-parish council voted to purchase the property from the university.
More than 7,000 people contributed to the park's vision during public workshops in 2013 and 2014. Their ideas evolved into the park's master plan, which the Lafayette City-Parish Council adopted in 2014.
That's when major fundraising began to design and construct the park, which is named for donor James Devin Moncus.
The organization had raised more than $20 million before construction began in 2018.
A founding membership program for the park launched in December and has brought in more funding for and renewed interest in the park.
“There is a lot of uncertainty during these unprecedented times, yet we are continually amazed at the generosity and strength of our community,” said Jamie Hebert, Moncus Park’s events and programming manager. “We can’t wait to build this tree house and provide something all of Acadiana can enjoy for years to come.”
Donations can be made at www.moncuspark.org. To learn more about SOLA Giving Day, visit www.southlouisianagivingday.org.