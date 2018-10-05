Lafayette attorney Michael Hill was appointed interim Lafayette city marshal Friday in the wake of Brian Pope's conviction on four felonies.

The elected marshal was automatically suspended upon his conviction, and City Court judges announced Hill's appointment to fill the position on an interim basis.

After conviction of Brian Pope, question remains: Who is the Lafayette city marshal? The day after Brian Pope was convicted on four felonies, it remained unclear Thursday which person now holds the position of Lafayette city marshal.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

State law mandates that the judges make the appointment, according to a City Court news release.

“The operation of Lafayette City Court and the duties performed by the Lafayette City Marshal’s office must continue uninterrupted,” the release states.

Hill is a former federal magistrate judge in Louisiana’s western district, retiring in 2015 after 14 years in the post. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the middle district for five years after graduating in 1976 from Louisiana State University's law school in 1976.

As a private attorney, Hill specializes in federal criminal defense, personal injury, insurance defense and business litigation cases, according to the news release.

Hill did not immediately respond to an email Friday evening.

A Lafayette Parish jury on Wednesday convicted Pope on three malfeasance charges and one perjury charge. He was acquitted on three other charges, all pertaining to accusations that he used the marshal’s office for personal and political gain.

+5 Lafayette marshal convicted on four counts from campaign, acquitted of three others A jury on Wednesday convicted Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope on four of seven perjury and malfeasance charges related to his use of public resources for political and personal purposes.

Pope is now automatically suspended without pay under state law, although he can regain his position with back pay if his convictions are overturned on appeal. His criminal defense attorney, John McLindon, said Thursday he was preparing an appeal before Louisiana’s 3rd Circuit, and that the appeal period could last about 18 months.

Another of Pope's defense lawyers, Brett Grayson, previously found himself in Hill's doghouse during a 2014 federal firearms case, when Hill was a magistrate judge and Grayson was an assistant U.S. attorney.

Hill wrote in a ruling that Grayson's written invitations to defense witnesses to appear before a grand jury was an "appalling" intimidation tactic.

Pope, who is scheduled for arraignment on seven additional felony malfeasance charges on Oct. 23, is up for re-election in 2020. It's not known at this time whether a special election will be called before then.

Pope's sentencing in the first case has not yet been scheduled. He is currently free on bond.