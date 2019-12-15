Festival International de Louisiane will soon offer event planning services in an effort to be less reliant on corporate sponsorships and good weather during the annual five-day event.
It's the latest move by the nonprofit's leaders to diversify revenue in the wake of financial challenges that threatened Festival International's very existence a few years ago.
"Our main goal is just to sustain Festival because things were scary five years ago," said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International. "We had lost a lot of money and had less than six months of cash in the bank by August of 2015. We were at a point where we didn't have enough money to open Festival (in 2016), and we were hoping to sell enough beverages and merchandise to pay the bands each day. It's not a good place to be."
Storm clouds
In April of 2015, Lafayette missed the worst of a storm that hammered the Houston International Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Festival International organizers would regularly share travel and booking expenses for global acts with the Houston and New Orleans festivals because of their close proximity, both geographically and in terms of the event dates.
It was a win-win-win situation. Each could book bigger acts at a smaller cost when performers could play at two or three festivals instead of one.
But that storm was the final straw for the Houston International Festival, which ended its 45-year run with the 2015 event.
It easily could have been the final straw for Festival International.
"We're not immune to not being around," Feehan said. "We want to try to help protect the festival. We want to mitigate that risk. If we can help by bringing in some year-round revenue, it will make us less reliant on those five days of Festival."
Critical condition
Although Lafayette missed the worst of the 2015 storm, Festival International was still in critical condition going into the 2016 event.
Corporate sponsorships lagged because of the economic slump.
Festival organizers eliminated the Scène Heritage stage, which featured Cajun and zydeco bands, in 2016 and warned of the possibility of more cuts without additional support.
"When we dropped the heritage stage, the community stepped up," Feehan said.
The festival has made a careful comeback since 2016.
"As long as we continue to hit our fundraising goals, we will be able to make it through Festival 2020 with no issues and live to fight another day," Feehan said.
The goal, he said, is to have enough in the bank to survive a complete rain out or downturn in the local economy.
Seeking sustainability
These days Feehan and his team have shifted from focusing on survival to sustainability.
That's why they've quietly developed an event-planning service to supplement Festival's $1.9 million annual budget.
The specifics are still being worked through, but the basic plan is this: Anyone putting on an outdoor event in downtown Lafayette could pay the staff of Festival International to make it happen.
"We have an intimate knowledge of the downtown parks," Feehan said. "When we set up for Festival International, we use $70,000 of electrical equipment that's stored in our warehouse.We have all of the infrastructure to set up power and make it turnkey for an event."
The plan is to offer tiered services — everything from booking a downtown park and getting the proper permits to helping an event get media coverage and branding of promotional materials and banners and backdrops.
Test runs
Feehan and his team have been working through event planning logistics over the last two years by testing them on existing downtown events.
Elements of these trial runs were on display with the new banners, backdrops and layouts during Downtown Alive and the Latin Music Festival.
Results have been positive so far, according to those leading Downtown Lafayette and the Latin Music Festival.
"I think we came to realize that we're better together," said Anita Begnaud, CEO and president of Downtown Lafayette.
Posters and pins were sold at the Latin Music Festival's October event, similar to those found each year at Festival International.
"They did the advertising, sound, production," said Luis Mora, a founder of the Latin Music Festival. "They helped us redo the atmosphere inside the park so everything looks nice. It's been a good collaboration."
The trial runs were meant to guide Festival's leadership as they develop a profitable event-planning tool, Feehan said.
Festival International invested about $11,000 in capital toward the Latin Music Festival and invested another $15,000 of in-kind services this year to test the new event planning model.
"We were able to recoup most of that from the on-site sales and merchandise and some of the things we did," Feehan said. "But part of what we invested in was backdrops and banners and things we'll need to have around for years down the road. All in all, it worked out great."
Overarching goals
Festival International plans to partner with events and organizations similar to the ones in the test runs as it expands its event-planning operation.
The Festival International team only plans events that align with the nonprofit's overarching goals.
"Our mission is to make Lafayette a cultural epicenter," Feehan said. "We do have the staff year-round, and we've been focused on getting more efficient at what we do with Festival International the past few years. With improvements we've made to our workflows, we feel like we have more bandwidth to help other events and organizations."
Feehan doesn't expect to launch the event planning services until this summer at the earliest. The team is currently busy planning April's festival.
Like Festival International, the Houston International Festival had diversified its revenue years before its demise by planning and executing the city's annual Thanksgiving parade, which was profitable because of a corporate sponsorship.
"It was a strategy that succeeded, at least until it didn't succeed any more," said Rick Mitchell, who wrote about the Houston International Festival as a music critic and later led programming for it. "My advice for Lafayette: Pick your situations carefully. Don't divert your attention from the main event on things that will take away from it. In general though, it's not a bad idea. It's not a bad plan."
Mitchell said bad weather and fewer corporate sponsorships were primarily what led to that festival's end. But a number of other things — including admission fees implemented at the formerly free festival — seemed to slowly take a toll on the once vibrant, two-weekend event in Houston.
Mitchell said the Houston International Festival seemed to have simply run its course after 45 years.
"All good things must come to an end," Mitchell said. "I just hope that end is not anywhere near for Festival International."