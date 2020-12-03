A rendering of a treehouse designed by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters" for Lafayette's Moncus Park was released this week.
Elizabeth "EB" Brooks, executive director of Lafayette Central Park Inc. and Moncus Park, said the organization applied to be on "Treehouse Masters" but the show ended in September 2018. Afterwards, Nelson started taking on projects of his own choosing and selected the Moncus Park treehouse. He visited the park a few times and has now completed the design.
The treehouse is part of a play area centered around a swamp theme, Magic of the Bayou, Brooks said. Wood saved from an old barn that stood on the property, the former University of Louisiana at Lafayette Horse Farm, will be used in the treehouse.
A handicap-accessible ramp will lead to the treehouse, Brooks said, making it inclusive to all. Donors can purchase boards for the boardwalk and have them inscribed with names.
The play area will include the treehouse and an interactive water feature/splash pad. The entire playground will be inclusive, meaning it will serve all ages and abilities and include sensory play, she said.
Construction on the second phase of the park is expected to start in January. It will include the play area and treehouse, a veterans memorial and amphitheater sponsored by First Horizon, formerly IberiaBank.
The Veterans Memorial is being funded by large and small donations, Brooks said. Anyone can purchase pavers for the walkway and inscriptions for the seat wall. Visit https://give.moncuspark.org/ge/veteransmemorial for more information.
The memorial, Brooks said, is a semicircle design with a walkway running alongside 13 vertical tablets that share the history of America's military conflicts. Flagpoles in the center of the tablets will include flags representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
A seat wall opposite the vertical tablets provides a space for rest and reflection, she said, and a lawn in the middle is designed to seat people for events such as Memorial Day remembrances and Flag Day ceremonies.
Moncus Park, located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette, is expected to open in late 2021.
The city of Lafayette purchased the nearly 100-acre former horse farm in 2012 from the university during the administration of former City-Parish President Joey Durel to prevent commercial development of one of the largest undeveloped properties in the city. Lafayette Central Park Inc. was created as a nonprofit organization to raise money to design, build and maintain the park.
The park was named Moncus Park in 2016 following a large donation by local philanthropist James Devin Moncus.