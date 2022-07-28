Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has asked the Louisiana Attorney General's Office to weigh in on whether the Lafayette City and Parish Councils have the authority to appoint an interim mayor-president while he is in rehab.
In a letter dated Wednesday, Guillory seeks an expedited opinion on whether he is "unavailable" to do the work of mayor-president while in rehab for 21 days.
Guillory checked himself into a rehab center over the weekend for treatment of a possible dependency on alcohol and post traumatic stress disorder.
Guillory, who took office in January 2020 just before the COVID pandemic, served in the military in Iraq where he "fought on the front lines in active combat," he said in a statement Monday. Lately, he wrote, he has turned to alcohol to relieve stress at the end of the day and that has begun to interfere with interpersonal relationships, particularly with his family.
The mayor-president has permission from the unnamed rehab center to have use of a computer and to be available at all times to Chief Administrative Office Cydra Wingerter and City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan. He is expected to stay in the facility 21 days for treatment.
In his request for an AG opinion, Guillory notes that he is performing the duties of mayor-president from the rehab facility, including a telephone conference on Tuesday that included Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin.
The Lafayette Home Rule Charter which establishes the local form of government says if a mayor-president is "absent and unavailable" from the parish for more than 48 hours, "the powers and duties of the office of Mayor-President shall be exercised by a member" of either the City or Parish Council who is appointed by the chairpersons of the two councils.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said Thursday she and Rubin had been in discussions and researching the issue. Logan advised them that Guillory is not "unavailable" and cannot be replaced and mentioned fines and possible jail time if they appointed a replacement.