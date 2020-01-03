Several people from Acadiana were injured recently when two Carnival cruise ships collided in the port of Cozumel, Mexico.

Michelle and Raymond Rupert of Abbeville were cruising on the Carnival Glory out of New Orleans with their children to celebrate Michelle Rupert's 50th birthday, according to Facebook posts from the family.

They were eating breakfast at their favorite table by a window in the Glory's dining room Dec. 18 when the they saw the Carnival Legend getting eerily close to their window.

"There was a lot of shaking and our window was getting reallyyyyyy close to another boat," daughter Hannah Rupert posted on Facebook. "Next thing we know, the front of the Carnival Legend was shattering through our window and crushing the fourth floor onto our floor."

The family scrambled to the other side of the dining room, but were injured by flying debris.

"We literally had to run for our lives," Michelle Rupert posted on Facebook. "Glass and the ceiling was falling on us as we ran! Our table was crushed!"

Authorities said in a letter to passengers that the crash was caused by strong wind gusts and currents as the Glory was maneuvering to dock.

Carnival gave them a half-off discount on their next cruise, according to a report in the Crowley Post-Signal. But the family says they don't plan on boarding another cruise anytime soon.

"It will be awhile," Michelle Rupert said.