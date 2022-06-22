As the temperature threatened to hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, Kevon Mallet sought reprieve outside in the shade because the inside of his apartment was even hotter.
His central air-conditioning unit was running, but it was blowing warm air into his apartment. And that wasn't even the greatest of his concerns. The ceiling of one of his bathrooms had fallen into the tub below two weeks earlier, revealing black mold that had formed from a water leak in the apartment above his. His kitchen sink was stopped up, and bugs crawled on the walls.
Mallet has lived at Pinhook South Apartments for about a year and a half with his mom, wife, and daughter. They pay $810 per month for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit but recently stopped making rent payments after they say their requests for maintenance have been ignored by their landlord.
"They never really want to fix anything," said Mallet's mother, Linda Castille. "We weren't going to put our money into this and them not fix anything."
Mallet and Castille said they're planning to move out at the end of the month and into an apartment in River Ranch.
"We're putting our money where it deserves to go," Mallet said.
Pinhook South Apartments, which are located on Lafayette's south side near the intersection of Verot School and Pinhook roads, have gone through several ownership changes in recent years.
Tenants couldn't recall just how many but estimate that it's been as many as four companies in the past two years.
The 240-unit complex has been owned by the Miami-based company, YK Management, since February.
"They had multiple issues from previous owners," said Kindra, a Lafayette-based regional manager for the company. "We take ownership of the issues that we took over and we are in the process of getting everything fixed, but we just have our hands tied in this industry. There is a lack of staff and obviously supply issues."
Kindra declined to give a reporter her last name, citing fear for her safety. She could not confirm how many companies have owned the property in recent years.
The complex was in poor condition as of Tuesday afternoon. A number of units — about 90, according to Kindra — were boarded up with plywood, spray paint indicating the apartment numbers of each covered door. Several utility boxes on the side of apartment buildings had no covers, with power strips and wires open to the elements.
"It does look like a fire hazard," said Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, after reviewing photos taken Tuesday at the complex. "Our requirement would be that they have a cover on that box to protect from any individual or young child that could access it or rainwater that could intrude into that box and potentially cause any kind of shortage."
Multiple residents said they had trouble getting in touch with management to lodge complaints or request service.
The apartment complex's office was locked Tuesday afternoon, and signs on the door indicated the office was closed until further notice. When a reporter knocked, however, Kindra and her staff answered the door.
"Obviously we're here," Kindra said. "We're open by appointment only because we just want to keep everyone safe."
KLFY-TV reported on Monday that one resident at the complex may have been without air conditioning for as long as two years.
By Tuesday afternoon, there were a few air-conditioning units in boxes inside the apartment complex's office, along with several new fire extinguishers. There was also work being done to the parking lot.
Kindra said about 30 apartments would be getting window air-conditioning units installed this week while they awaited new central air-conditioning units. She was not sure how many apartments were in need of replacement units.
"We're trying to figure out where we can put them all so most units will get air," Kindra said. "We're trying our best."
The air conditioner in the office was also blowing warm air as of Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night in much of south Louisiana, where heat indexes were forecast to reach 115 degrees in some places.
Not having air-conditioning in the summer months in Acadiana is more than an incovenience. It can be dangerous.
And this spring has been hotter than normal.
The proportion of calls into 232-HELP, which connects Acadiana residents in crisis to community resources, for assistance with utility payments was about 3% greater in April and May than it was during the same months last year, according to data from the nonprofit.
There are 13 organizations 232-HELP works with that provide resources to cool off during the hot summer months. Most of those are dedicated to helping people pay utility bills, but the Lafayette Council on Aging and chapters in other parishes also provide box fans to those 60 years and older at no cost.
"We encourage the public to call 211 to see what resources are available to them," said Chris Roy, executive director of 232-HELP.
Khalid Cudges, who was moving out of his apartment on Tuesday afternoon, said he has faced several issues since moving into Pinhook South Apartments two years ago.
His unit once lost power for several days, and the air conditioner and heater would regularly go out, he said. There was also a major problem with bugs at the complex, Cudges said, and his landlord did not provide pest control services as promised.
Cudges, who said he was behind on rent payments, is planning to move into a friend's trailer in Duson with his two children until he can find a long-term solution.
"I'm not paying for this," Cudges said. "I'm getting out."