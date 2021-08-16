The 86th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is the latest in a growing list of canceled events because of the continuing rise of COVID in Louisiana.

The board of directors for the annual festival announced the cancellation Monday evening in a press release posted to the festival's Facebook page.

In the release, the board said it decided to cancel the festival after deliberating the benefits and risks the festival could bring.

As the fourth wave of COVID-19 hits Louisiana, several local events are being called off due to safety concerns.

"The decision was not made lightly," the letter stated. "And it was made after multiple conversations with the Louisiana Department of Health, local physicians, our regional hospitals, and the community."

The Shrimp and Petroleum festival is held every year in September, and it was also canceled in 2020.