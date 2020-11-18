Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, has announced the diocese will establish a church in Vermilion Parish, primarily to serve the Vietnamese population, next week. It will mark the first new church in 40 years in the diocese.
St. Andrew Dung-Lac and Companions Parish will be formally established Tuesday, the feast day for the martyrs. Deshotel will celebrate Mass at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vietnamese Community Center, located at LaFitte Road off the Highway 14 Bypass in Abbeville. The Rev. James Nguyen, founding pastor for the church, will assist.
“St. Andrew Dung-Lac will be established as a personal, non-territorial parish. A personal parish is established to meet the spiritual and cultural needs of a group in a diocese,” Deshotel said in an issued statement. “The Vietnamese community is a vibrant and growing ethnic group in Acadiana and their Catholic faith is intimately connected to the Vietnamese culture. It is a non-territorial parish, meaning it will service Vietnamese Catholics throughout the Diocese of Lafayette.”
Vermilion Parish has a sizable Vietnamese population — almost 900 in 2000, according to the Center for Louisiana Studies. There were some 25,000 Vietnamese people living in Louisiana then: 14,000 in the New Orleans area; 3,533 in Baton Rouge; 850 in Vermilion; 314 in Iberia and representative communities in other larger communities around the state.
Dr. Derek Nguyen, who serves on the church building committee, said Deshotel approached Vietnamese Catholics in Vermilion about building their own church shortly after the bishop arrived here.
Nguyen said the church’s design is being developed after review of two Vietnamese Catholic churches in Texas and one in Phoenix. He said the committee initially submitted ideas for a church design that was more traditional European, but Deshotel suggested a design more Asian.
The church will include about 6,800 square feet, with a stucco front, a sanctuary that will seat more than 300 and adjoining meeting area. Mass attendance averages more than 180 on Sundays. Nguyen said for large Masses, such as Christmas or Easter, sliding doors will facilitate more attendance.
He said in advancing their plans for a Vietnamese Catholic church, almost a half-million dollars was raised or pledged locally. He said the community generates income by selling food at local places and events, such as the Delcambre market.
The church parish will become the 122nd in the diocese. The diocese operates an Office of Vietnamese Ministry.
St. Andrew Dung-Lac was a priest, martyr and saint who was tortured and beheaded on Dec. 21, 1839 for refusing to renounce his faith, the diocese said in an issued statement. In all, the diocese said, 117 people, 96 of them Vietnamese, gave their lives for the faith in that country between 1820 and 1862.