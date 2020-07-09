Lafayette officials are considering regulating short-term residential rentals such as through Airbnb in the city of Lafayette.

The City Council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance amending the Unified Development Code to address the short-term rental of homes in residential neighborhoods. The ordinance has to go back to the council for final approval.

Mark Pritchard, a planning commission member, said the UDC at this time does not specifically prohibit or permit short-term rentals in the city. The practice of renting homes for days or weeks to tourists or other visitors is permitted in eight zoning districts in the city, he said, including residential zones. The proposed amendment, Pritchard said, is an attempt to provide clarity.

The proposed change defines short-term rental as any room, space, building or structure used as a temporary residence for less than 30 days in exchange for compensation.

The city's planning department drafted the regulations, but the planning commission added restrictions in June after hearing neighbors' concerns.

If approved as written, the regulations would apply to existing and future short-term rentals and would require the operator, before Oct. 1, to apply for a certificate of occupancy, which will have to prominently be displayed at the rental property.

There was some concern among short-term rental owners in RS-1 residential zones with an addition by the planning commission requiring the owner live in the rental or on the premises.

Pritchard said the planning commission wanted to protect surrounding homeowners so the ordinance would require the rental property be the property owner's primary residence when it's in a single-family residential neighborhood to prevent out-of-town or out-of-state ownership of the rental properties.

Several short-term rental property owners urged the council not to require the owner to occupy the rental property because it would put some out of business.

But homeowner Jeanne Langlinais who lives next to one Airbnb told horror stories of the house next door being rented out for two weeks to a movie crew that partied until 10 p.m. next to her children's' bedrooms and blocked their street and driveway with 30 vehicles, including trailers.

Homeowner Allison Schoeffler said an Airbnb guest, upset that her children playing in their own backyard disturbed the guest, took photos and videos of the girls and posted them online. Another Airbnb renter got drunk downtown and went to the Schoeffler house, pulling on both the front and back doors trying to get in, she said.