Amy Downs, one of the last people pulled out of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing alive, usually gets anxious around this time of year as the April 19 anniversary approaches.
The Shreveport native regularly leaves her Oklahoma City home in April to escape the post-traumatic stressors of the deadliest act of homegrown terrorism in United States history. Her destination this year? Cycle Zydeco, which kicked off Wednesday and continues through the weekend across Acadiana.
"The season is difficult," Downs said. "Whenever the weather starts turning spring-like, I just get edgy, irritable, anxious. I don't even feel like I'm thinking about the bombing. It's just a thing that happens, and it's not just me. It happens with a lot of people. So now, 26 years later, I just try to plan for it."
This isn't the first time Downs, 54, has participated in Cycle Zydeco. She's traveled twice before to take part in the south Louisiana festival on wheels, which she says is her favorite cycling event in the country.
"Zydeco is not even in the same ballpark of any other tour I've done, and I've done tons of them," Downs said. "Anyone who has done Zydeco will tell you the same thing. They cater to you. It's like a party. It's a blast. It's about the music and the food and the fun. We decorate our helmets. It kind of encapsulates 'Life is short. Live it up.'"
Downs lived a different life from the inspirational one she leads today when anti-government extremists used trucks filled with explosives to blow up the federal building where she worked.
She was just 28 at the time and working as a loan officer at a federal credit union. Years earlier, she had dropped out of college at LSU Shreveport and ended a relationship, after which she decided to find a fresh start in Oklahoma City where her sister lived. She wasn't exactly thriving at the time of the Oklahoma City bombing, however.
"I was just kind of floating through life," Downs said. "And I just remember thinking it didn't feel real. I remember looking up at the sky, taking that fresh breath of air and waiting for help, just thinking that I really don't want to live my life the same. I don't want to just float."
Downs remembers bargaining with God for her life as she awaited help among charred rubble. She promised that she would find a purpose and live life to the fullest, if only she could survive.
She was pulled from the rubble six hours after the bombing. It would take far longer to recover from the physical, emotional and mental toll of surviving an attack that killed at least 168 people, including more than half of her coworkers.
“Almost 15 hours after it was first broadcast on the news, I saw the infamous helicopter shot of the collapsed and scorched building," Downs wrote in a book. "The offices where I’d worked for the last seven years were empty air. The large pile of nine pancaked floors ramped down into the street of upturned cars, shattered glass, insulation and shredded bits of clothing. White font scrolled the names of 168 people still missing or confirmed dead. I recognized a couple dozen names as my friends at (the credit union). 'Please, let someone find them,' I said over and over. I recognized at least a hundred other names as members of (the credit union). One hundred pleased faces as I cashed their paychecks. 'Oh, God,' I prayed as details of the daycare emerged, 'please save the children.'”
Downs would go on to become a mom, go back to college, earn a master's in business administration, lose 200 pounds, complete an Ironman triathlon and become the CEO of the same credit union where she worked at the time of the bombing.
Her unlikely story of success has been the subject of presentations and a TED Talk. It's also the topic of a new book called, "Hope is a Verb: My Journey of Impossible Transformation."
It wasn't an overnight transformation.
The first three years after the bombing were dark, depressing and focused on surviving from one moment to the next. They were about survivor's guilt, post-traumatic stress disorder, blinding anxiety, testifying at the trial. The aftermath of the bombing didn't just play out in her waking mind. It also infiltrated her dreams at night.
Eventually, however, Downs would find hope in small tasks. She could look up the phone number to get her transcript from LSU Shreveport one day. She could call and ask for a copy the next day. She could research universities and colleges that would accept her 0.50 grade point average the next day. And on and on and on.
"If you're not careful, you end up drifting and floating through life," Downs said. "You really have to get into a practice of every day, just for five minutes, asking yourself 'What would I want my day to be like today if I had a magic wand?' And then you dial it back and go 'Hey, given my current situation and that I have to work within current limitations, what small steps can I take toward that picture of what I'm really wanting for my life?'"