The Lafayette Parish Council soon will be appointing another new member to the embattled Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control after Doug Palombo resigned his seat Monday.
Palombo, whose term on the board started Oct. 1, 2019, served as president of the library board in 2021, a year marred by controversy, including pressuring the former library director to resign and rejecting a grant for a book reading and discussion about the history of Black voting because some board members wanted a speaker to represent "the other side."
"More important personal and professional obligations have increased to the point where I feel like I can no longer effectively fulfill the duties entrusted to me as a board member," Palombo wrote in his letter of resignation.
Calling it "a privilege and an honor" to have served on the board 2 1/2 years, Palombo added, "And now, having righted the ship, as you say, I am optimistic that with the Board's oversight and Mr. (Library Director Danny) Gillane's leadership, it will sail the right course."
As troublesome as Palombo's term as president was, the board elected Robert Judge president for the current year. Judge, one of two board members who openly opposed Drag Queen Story Time at the library in 2018, had been on the board less than a year.
One of his first moves as a board member was a failed attempt by Judge to amend the mission statement of the library system to eliminate cultural enrichment and recreation activities. He failed a second time, but as president said he will appoint a committee to look at the proposed changes. Since Judge has been president, the board has had three challenges from patrons to two books and a DVD. He voted to ban the books.
After a committee with two librarians and one board member failed to ban books, Judge pushed the board to remove all librarians from the committee that considers patron requests to ban materials. The board instead voted to keep one librarian and two board members on the committee. He also had a local LGBTQ+ activist arrested at the board's February meeting for interrupting.
The last five library board members appointed by the Parish Council and Mayor-President Josh Guillory have been conservatives, including Landon Boudreaux, a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, and two vocal opponents of the controversial 2018 Drag Queen Story Time, Judge and Stephanie Armbruster.
Shane Landers and David Pitre are the latest appointees. Landers was appointed by Guillory, Pitre by the Parish Council.
Landers is a budget analyst for Lafayette Consolidated Government who is involved with a Christian religious organization His Facebook page is replete with Bible references, many of them from Revelations.
Pitre, according to his resume, is a retired administrator at various faith-based schools.
The Parish Council will officially announced the call for resumes to replace Palombo at its May 3 meeting. Resumes are due by noon May 17. The appointment will be made June 7, according to Council Clerk Veronica Williams.