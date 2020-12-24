Lafayette Consolidated Government has issued holiday schedule changes for Lafayette Transit Service and garbage collection.
The following schedules are in effect for transit service:
Christmas Day: Day, Night Owl and Paratansit services will not run, however Paratransit riders are welcome to schedule future rides.
New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31: Regular schedule runs
New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1: Day, Night Owl and Paratansit services will not run, however Paratransit riders are welcome to schedule future rides.
For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, Pararansit service and more, visit www.ridelts.com.
Waste collection
Republic Services will not collect residential garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Collection will be the following day on Saturday.
Customers who generate more garbage than usual over the holidays can place excess waste at the curb outside their carts. Waste must be bagged, should not exceed 35 pounds, and sit three feet away from waste and recycling carts.
The compost facility will be closed on Christmas Day and the following day and closed on New Year’s Day and the following day.
Residents who are ready to dispose of their Christmas trees should place real, not artificial trees, at the curb for collection and hauling to the compost facility. All decorations and the tree stand must be removed. Because flocked trees can’t be composted, Republic Services will collect them separately.