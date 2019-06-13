Acadiana’s small farmers and restaurants aren’t speaking the same language. That was the conclusion of a 2016 survey by the Acadiana Food Alliance, an organization tasked with building a sustainable food economy across a nine-parish region.
The dissonance is striking. Farmers reported they couldn’t find the demand for their goods. Restaurants, on the other hand, many of them farm-to-table establishments, said they couldn’t find the supply to buy local and serve local.
In a nutshell, the region’s food chain isn’t on the same page.
The inaugural South Louisiana Food Summit is trying to address that problem, putting farmers, distributors, restaurant owners and other stakeholders together for a two-day slate of site visits and panels that organizers hope will close those communication gaps.
The supply/demand disconnect has become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy, AFA secretary and Summit organizer Jennifer Ritter Guidry said. The time and energy required on both sides of the transaction has left opportunity for growth and profit on the table. Farmers, many of them working the fields only part-time, struggle to market their goods outside of farmers’ markets. The growing number of locavore restaurants cites a related struggle: Local procurement often requires a dedicated staffer.
And if that weren’t enough, this ecosystem is wound up by a labyrinth of local, state and federal policies, often inconsistent in application or ignorant of the factors on the ground.
“What it comes down to is infrastructure and policy,” Ritter Guidry said. “Are our communities looking at ways to incentivize and encourage and promote local food producers?”
The South Louisiana Food Summit is Monday and Tuesday at various Acadiana farms and the Cajundome Convention Center.
Click here for tickets and information.
Read the full story at thecurrentla.com.