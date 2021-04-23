The family of a Seacor Power crewmember who is presumed dead is seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages related to the lift boat’s capsizing on April 13, which killed as many as 13 people.

The estate of Dylan Daspit, represented by his wife, Hannah Daspit, claims the lift boat’s owner and the oil company that chartered it are separately liable for more than half a dozen failures each. Plaintiffs are seeking in excess of $25 million.

Allegations against Seacor Marine LLC are related to its ownership and operation of the 234-foot vessel, while the chartering company, Talos Energy LLC, is blamed for the decision to depart on a stormy day amid warnings of tropical storm-force winds.

Daspit was employed by New Iberia-based Cardinal Services, which provided several technical specialists to work on the vessel, according to Frank Spagnoletti, the Daspit family’s lawyer. He said he is preparing another lawsuit on behalf of one of the other Cardinal employees who was on board.

A Cardinal representative did not return a call Friday.

“A couple of their guys got killed through stupidity,” Spagnoletti said in an interview.

Wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour and seven-foot waves toppled the Seacor Power in the Gulf of Mexico, off Port Fourchon, on April 13. It was a stormy day, and the National Weather Service issued a series of marine warnings for the Louisiana coast.

One of the warnings, shortly after noon, warned of tropical storm-force winds and “suddenly higher waves” that could damage or capsize boats between Port Fourchon and the Lower Atchafalaya River. The Seacor Power departed Port Fourchon around 1:30 p.m., though the precise time is not clear.

The warning for Port Fourchon and the Lower Atchafalaya technically expired at 1:15 p.m., but it was quickly followed by similar warnings for nearby areas.

Six of the 19 crewmembers were rescued, and another six were found dead. The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for the remaining seven crew members on April 19, though private efforts, including by Daspit’s family, are ongoing. Daspit is referred to as “the decedent” in the lawsuit, though his body has not been found.

Seacor and Talos representatives declined comment. In a previous statement, Talos placed blame squarely on Seacor.

“The vessel was not at a Talos facility and was fully under the command of its captain and Seacor Marine, including when to depart port,” the statement read, noting that it had been in port for service and inspections in the days leading up to the disaster.

But Spagnoletti said in an interview the statement does not reflect the reality of the offshore industry, in which chartering companies call the shots on when and where to go.

“Seacor is being directed by Talos as to what to do. If they don’t do it, what do you think happens? Do you think they are going to get chartered again?” Spagnoletti said, adding that Talos was responsible for closely watching the forecast.

As for Seacor, the lawsuit blames the owner-operator for failing to properly maintain the vessel, provide adequate equipment and take reasonable precautions, among other negligent acts.

Seacor’s chief executive, John Gellert, said at an April 19 press conference that the decision to leave port was “entirely the captain’s,” and declined to discuss any communications between the captain and company officials leading up to that decision.

The captain, David Ledet of Thibodaux, was among those confirmed dead. His funeral was Wednesday.

Staff writer Anthony McAuley contributed to this report .