What would happen if 1,400 women in Acadiana read the ultimate playbook for developing brave leaders and courageous cultures?
That's the goal of the first annual Dare to Read program, a summer book club that starts June 14 and ends July 14.
The first book they are tackling is "Dare to Lead," by Brené Brown. Brown, a renowned author and research professor who spent a decade studying courage, vulnerability, authenticity and shame, focuses in "Dare to Lead" on leadership and living wholeheartedly.
Women United is working to have at least 1,400 women (men are welcome, too!) in Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes read and discuss Brown’s book, according to Jan Risher, the advocacy committee chair for Women United.
A celebration to start Dare to Read is scheduled for June 15 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers. There will be a "Dare to Lead" book giveway and a discussion with Louisiana's only Brené Brown-certified facilitator, Frances McIntosh. She will lead group exercises and give insight into what she learned from training with Brown.
Brown has spent 20 years studying courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. She recently completed a seven-year study on brave leadership.
“Leadership is not about titles or the corner office. It’s about the willingness to step up, put yourself out there, and lean into courage,” Brown said. “The world is desperate for braver leaders. It’s time for all of us to step up.”
Women United is part of United Way of Acadiana, a community of women focused on advocacy, education, literacy and fighting for change to improve the lives of people in Acadiana.
“While this book can be applied to corporations, it’s also about the kind of everyday leadership used by people everywhere that changes the world,” said Miriam Bourgeois, chair of Women United and United Way of Acadiana board member. “Brené Brown focuses much of this book on being your authentic self — it’s an important message.
“Our goal is to inspire women to foster a sense of community and discussion throughout Acadiana,” said Bourgeois. “We invite everyone to read the book and discuss in homes, businesses, civic organizations, existing book clubs, libraries, schools, non-profits and other organizations.”
Want to get involved? Simply go to www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/dare-read and fill out the short form to register, then download the reading guides and set a date with your group to meet and discuss. Groups are invited to discuss the book in one or multiple meetings — or even virtually.