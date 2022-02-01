Jamison Abshire, a supervisor in Lafayette Consolidated Government's Parks and Recreation Department who allegedly used racial slurs against two Black employees, was "suspended for three days," multiple sources told The Acadiana Advocate.
Four people with knowledge of the situation, who asked to remain anonymous because they are afraid of retaliation, said that Abshire did not come to work between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when Abshire allegedly called two employees “monkeys” during a personnel meeting.
The Acadiana Advocate contacted LCG to confirm Abshire’s suspension. Jamie Angelle, Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s spokesperson, said LCG does not comment on personnel matters. Hollis Conway, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, didn’t answer queries as of Tuesday afternoon.
The four people spoke the day after LCG disciplined David George, the Black employee who became upset about Abshire’s alleged profanity, with a 30-day suspension. A disciplinary statement signed by George on Monday stated that George used curse words when confronted about being on the phone while at work.
During a pre-disciplinary hearing Dec. 29, 2021, George discussed the incident and another incident that provoked a tense discussion with the accused supervisor, LCG documents showed. “I was furious and as I was walking away, another employee asked what was wrong and I asked if he heard what that white boy had said but he did not,” he said.
“David, your recent actions were inexcusable and unacceptable. This incident contributed to a disruption in the workplace. You must understand that your unwillingness to follow directives is unacceptable and deemed to constitute unprofessional conduct as an LCG employee,” the disciplinary statement read. “You also provided misleading information during the hearing. Your behavior cannot be condoned. Management must administer the appropriate level of discipline in this matter.”
George is also accused of leaving working without permission. He was suspended until March 2 without pay. He is scheduled to return to duty on Thursday, March 3.
Many in the community were critical of the disparity between Abshire’s alleged suspension and George’s confirmed 30-day punishment.
“In the year 2022, America is still dealing with its original sin of slavery. Referring to a Black man as a monkey takes us back, back to that certain time of KKK, white supremacy, and white lynching mobs,” said Marja Broussard, a Black community leader, in a text message. “If Lafayette is to move forward as a unified community, we must begin to have honest discussions regarding race, education, economic development, and healthcare.”
Pat Magee, George’s attorney, called the disciplinary statement a “punch in the gut” for his client. “It was for both of us actually,” he said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Neither of us was expecting such a harsh penalty, especially after the rumors that the individual whose choice of words caused this fiasco was only suspended three days.”
Magee said he was surprised such a harsh decision against George, who is Black, happened after Michelle Odinet’s scandal. “The Guillory administration expressed a strong stand when a judge, an elected official called a Black guy a roach. What is the difference between that episode and this?” he wondered.
The mayor-president was the only Republican leader in Louisiana to openly condemn former Judge Odinet’s racial slurs that forced her to resign on Dec. 31. “I expected better,” said Magee. “Josh (Guillory) came out pretty strong in the condemnation back then.”