The smiles, grateful tears and contented belly rubs began early Thursday at Bailey’s Seafood and Grill on Johnston Street, where owner Ema Haq and his family welcomed the community for the restaurant’s 27th free Thanksgiving meal.
Haq moved to Lafayette in 1983 to earn his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Coming from Bangladesh, the 19-year-old knew little about the Thanksgiving tradition, but a friend’s family welcomed him into their home, he said.
When he started his business in 1993, Haq knew he wanted to share that same kindness with others.
By 9:45 a.m. Thursday the parking lot was already packed with dozens of cars, and Haq threw open the doors to begin feeding community members before the 10:30 a.m. scheduled start time. The owner stood near the front door Thursday, greeting guests and helping get them seated and fed.
Attendees leaving shook Haq’s hand and thanked him for the kindness. Several elderly women said without Bailey’s, they’d have spent the holiday alone and without a meal. One woman said her husband and mother died three weeks apart and now she’s alone, with no one calling or stopping by to visit.
The meal was a respite. The words brought tears to Haq’s eyes.
“America is such a great country we live in. I cannot accept that anyone here would be hungry,” he said.
Haq learned his generosity and sense of service from his parents. He said he barely achieves 20% of the service they gave to others. He remembers every meal they had they’d share in some way with the less fortunate, and his parents were constantly volunteering with schools, the sickly and homeless.
His mother died in 1992; in her last hours she was serving meals to the homeless, he said. He thinks she’d be proud to see their Thanksgiving feast.
“I don’t think they’d expect anything less,” Haq said.
Making the big day happen is a full-time enterprise. Haq said he has at least 50 to 60 volunteers helping to prepare, plate, serve and deliver the food, and preparations begin at least one to two weeks in advance. When everything is finished, the team will have served about 1,000 meals, he said.
Volunteers were fast at work in the Bailey’s kitchen Thursday, hustling back and forth with trays of pie, drink glasses and utensils. Workers formed an assembly line to box delivery and takeout meals, while drivers in the dining room reviewed printed maps with driving routes laid across Bailey’s tables.
In addition to serving guests at the restaurant, drivers deliver meals to homebound residents and shelters in Opelousas, Kaplan, New Iberia and other cities across Acadiana. A lack of mobility shouldn’t keep people from having a good meal, Haq said.
Sidney Chustz, 48, and her husband were first timers at Haq’s Thanksgiving feast. They learned about the celebration from their friend Warren Thibeaux, 52, who was attending for the second time. The friends were all smiles after their meal of turkey, corn, sweet potato casserole, broccoli and cheese, rice dressing and pecan pie.
Chustz said her family is on a fixed income and couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving meal this year. She had plates prepared in takeout containers to bring home for her 14-year-old son, who’s autistic and couldn’t handle being among the crowd, she said.
The New Iberia transplant has lived in Louisiana for 13 years. She grew up and lived most of her life in Texas and said you don’t see this kind of generosity everywhere.
“It’s given me more to be thankful for. I know things could be worse for us. We’re OK. It could be better, but we’re OK,” she said.
The group sat tucked in the corner, with a perfect view of the serving lines. Chustz said she loved watching the smiles on people’s faces when they were handed their Thanksgiving plates. She and her husband know several friends and neighbors who could benefit from the meal, and plan to bring more people with them next year, she said.