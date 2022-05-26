ACA.gasprices.030822.88

The price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.99 at RaceTrac on Congress Street Monday, March 7, 2022 Monday, March 7, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Louisiana drivers can expect to see big numbers at the pump this weekend, but several gas stations in the Acadiana area have prices well below the average. 

In Lafayette, a gallon of regular, unleaded gas will cost around $4.22 per gallon, AAA reports. The state average sits around the same price.

One gas price analytics predicts to see more record-breaking numbers for the state heading into the weekend. 

GasBuddy collects information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices. 

Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas in Acadiana as of Thursday:

  • $3.94 per gallon: Shell at 218 N. Lewis Street
  • $3.95 per gallon: Costco at 201 Meadow Farm Road
  • $3.95 per gallon: Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
  • $3.95 per gallon: Murphy USA at 1209 E. Admiral Doyle Drive
  • $3.95 per gallon: Circle K at 1213 E. Admiral Doyle Drive

