Louisiana drivers can expect to see big numbers at the pump this weekend, but several gas stations in the Acadiana area have prices well below the average.
In Lafayette, a gallon of regular, unleaded gas will cost around $4.22 per gallon, AAA reports. The state average sits around the same price.
One gas price analytics predicts to see more record-breaking numbers for the state heading into the weekend.
GasBuddy collects information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices.
Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas in Acadiana as of Thursday:
- $3.94 per gallon: Shell at 218 N. Lewis Street
- $3.95 per gallon: Costco at 201 Meadow Farm Road
- $3.95 per gallon: Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
- $3.95 per gallon: Murphy USA at 1209 E. Admiral Doyle Drive
- $3.95 per gallon: Circle K at 1213 E. Admiral Doyle Drive