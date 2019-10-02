Another $7.1 million is being set aside for drainage in the city of Lafayette, taken from money earmarked for the final phase of Louisiana Avenue outside the city limits.
The City-Parish Council on Tuesday fell short of the six votes needed to override a September budget veto by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, with approval from the council and voters, has transferred money from unrelated areas with surpluses to move into drainage since thousands of homes in the parish flooded during an August 2016 deluge.
In the 2019-20 budget, Robideaux pulled the $7.1 million from the project that would extend Louisiana Avenue north of Butcher Switch Road to Gloria Switch Road. Robideaux wanted to set the money aside for drainage in a city storm water diversion fund. The Council, during budget deliberations, put the money back into the Louisiana Avenue extension. Robideaux vetoed that move, saying the project was outside the city of Lafayette and he couldn't see spending city money for a road that could be annexed by the city of Carencro.
Robideaux said he will support the project if the road and surrounding property are annexed into the city of Lafayette.
Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux told the council Tuesday his city is not interested in annexing the road and surrounding land. If the final phase isn't built now, he said, he fears it will never be built.
The Louisiana Avenue extension project, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said Tuesday, has been on the books since the 1980s and was part of a $200 million bond sale. Through the years, he said, the money was used to extend Louisiana Avenue from Willow Street to just north of Butcher Switch Road.
Completing Louisiana Avenue would spur economic development, Boudreaux said, reminding council members what happened when the road was extended to Interstate 10. A new retail center featuring a Target store is thriving at that location. He reminded council members that $500,000 in city money was spent last year renovating the parish-owned War Memorial Building for city fire department use.
Boudreaux specifically asked Councilwomen Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert to consider voting to keep the money in place for Louisiana Avenue, a project that is ready to begin construction, reminding them he supported their projects.
Councilman Jay Castille said the council in 2018 approved an administration ordinance accepting maintenance and ownership of the street from the state and approved another ordinance making Louisiana Avenue a public necessity. Money was in the budget to fully fund the last phase, he said.
"Now we have the opportunity to build it in December and it gets pulled and sent to drainage," Castille said.
Millions of dollars have been set aside for drainage and hasn't been spent, Castille said. And there's a referendum on the Oct. 12 ballot asking voters to transfer $8 million from parish libraries to drainage and roads.
"It's a tough political climate out there," said Castille, who is term limited and cannot seek re-election. "Sometimes you've go to do the right thing. This is the right thing."
Councilman Kevin Naquin, a Republican who is on the Oct. 12 Parish Council ballot, reiterated Castille's sentiments.
"Think about what's right and stop worrying about re-election," he said. "Stop worrying about people who are going to jump on you because you sided with Mr. Boudreaux and Mr. Castille."
Voting to keep the money for Louisiana Avenue were Boudreaux, Castille, Naquin and Pat Lewis, who is running for a Lafayette City Council seat.
Voting to move the money to drainage were Liz Hebert, Bruce Conque and Nanette Cook, all of whom are running for Lafayette City Council, and William Theriot, who cannot run because of term limits. Council Chairman Jared Bellard was absent. Six votes were needed to keep the money earmarked for Louisiana Avenue.