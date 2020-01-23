Motorists who frequently use Dulles Drive may encounter detours in some areas after construction begins Feb. 3.
A Lafayette Consolidated Government project to widen Dulles Drive from two lanes to three could take as long as a year and a half to complete if weather cooperates, according to a public works department news release.
Dulles Drive will be closed starting Feb. 3 from the eastern part of its intersection with Westgate Road to the western part of its intersection with North Domingue Road. The project generally entails widening Dulles to three lanes from the eastern side of its intersection with Westgate through Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The construction will take place in phases.
Detours will be posted directing motorists to use North Domingue Road, West Congress and Rue de Belier.