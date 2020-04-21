The Lafayette Parish Council, at the request of Mayor-President Josh Guillory, took action Tuesday to begin addressing anticipated financial shortfalls caused by business closures from the coronavirus and the downturn in the oilfield.
Those actions included authorizing the administration to seek state approval to issue $5 million in parish revenue bonds, as well as refinancing $26 million in outstanding debt.
The City Council was expected later Tuesday evening to authorize administration to apply to the bond commission for up to $35 million in new revenue bonds and to refinance more than $290 million in outstanding debt.
Guillory, at a press conference Monday, said applying to the State Bond Commission to sell bonds is a first step and doesn't mean the city and parish will actually sell the bonds.
"It doesn’t mean we're going to start borrowing, borrowing, borrowing," he said. "That’s a last resort."
Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups, at a Tuesday press conference, also said applying to the bond commission is a first step necessary to begin exploring Lafayette Consolidated Government's financial options.
The Parish Council authorized administrators to ask the bond commission for permission to refinance $26 million in general obligation bonds and issue up to $5 million in new revenue notes.
The City Council was expected to authorize administration to start the process of refinancing $135 million in utilities bonds, $80 million in public improvement sales tax bonds, $35 million in communication system (fiber) bonds and $27,500 in limited tax bonds, plus issuing up to $35 million in new revenue notes.
"Our public health emergency is now an economic emergency," Guillory said.
Officials are forecasting a 35% decrease in sales tax revenue, he said Monday. The result will be a $10 million hit to the city general fund, Guillory said.