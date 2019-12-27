The judge presiding over cases against the man accused in the 2017 fatal shooting of a Lafayette Police officer on Friday corrected his own clerical error that resulted in a year-long extension of a deadline for the defendant, Ian Howard, to determine if he will pursue an insanity defense.
The deadline remains Jan. 2. Edwards signed an order this month pushing the deadline to Dec. 2, 2020. Trial in one of two cases pending against Howard had been scheduled for Jan. 21, but Clerk of Court records on Friday showed that date reserved for a motions hearing with no trial date set.
Edwards, in an email attached to a rescission order on Friday, said he had “inadvertently inserted” the incorrect deadline date.
The extension, which followed multiple others before it, came as a shock because Edwards said in a Nov. 4 hearing that if defense lawyers couldn’t meet the Jan. 2 deadline, then “it’s kind of shame on them.”
Howard is accused of killing Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in at a Moss Street convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017, and shooting three others who survived on the same night. He is first being tried on three counts of attempted murder in the nonfatal shootings, with a first-degree murder case in the Middlebrook shooting to follow.
District Attorney Keith Stutes’ Office has said it will pursue the death penalty in the murder case.