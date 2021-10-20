Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin said Tuesday he is not resigning the post he was appointed to Oct. 7 and declined to respond to allegations made at a City Council meeting.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory appointed Griffin the same day he and CAO Cydra Wingerter fired Thomas Glover, who Guillory named police chief 10 months ago after a national search. Griffin was a finalist for the job at that time.

Glover has said he wasn't given a reason for his termination. Guillory has refused to offer one, citing personnel matters.

City Councilman Glenn Lazard hinted Tuesday that Griffin might not be in the chief's job for long. Asked by Councilman Pat Lewis what he meant, Lazard replied, "It's just that things are changing so fast, you never know. With the way things are evolving, we just never know."

Griffin is the fourth police chief to serve under Guillory's administration, which began in January 2019, although the first, Toby Aguillard, was appointed by Guillory's predecessor and was immediately dismissed by Guillory.

Lewis asked Griffin Tuesday if he was "here for the long haul," to which the interim chief replied "as long as y'all want me." The mayor-president hires and fires the police chief, not the council.

Community activist Marja Broussard, adddressing the City Council, expounded on what Lazard hinted at, alleging Griffin may soon face a sexual harassment complaint.

After the meeting, Griffin told The Acadiana Advocate he would not respond to Broussard's allegations and he does not plan on resigning.

Broussard said Guillory's firing of Glover, "an honorable man," is the last straw. Glover, she said, was building trust in the community which Guillory destroyed because the mayor-president can't work with "a strong Black man."

Another resident, Pamela Jolivette, said there was more communication between police officers and the Black community under Glover and fewer fears that Black men and children would be mistreated by police officers.

"It's time for us to stand up and challenge this administration," resident Keith Faulk said.

Glover, he said, calmed down unrest in the Black community after Trayford Pellerin was shot to death by Lafayette Police officers in 2020.

Faulk called on the City Council to launch an investigation into the firing of Glover if Guillory does not offer a reason for dismissing the chief.

"The whole thing just looks fishy," Lafayette resident John Ringle said of the chief's firing, adding that he's concerned about the mayor-president's lack of transparency. "I personally believe it’s because Chief Glover is too strong willed and would not bend to pressure."