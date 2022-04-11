In an effort to support patients and their families, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette will offer a Ronald McDonald Family Room on the campus of the hospital beginning in September.
On Monday, in conjunction with MacLaff and Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, a groundbreaking ceremony was held outside the hospital.
“We are thrilled about this,” said Lourdes Foundation Director Jeigh Stipe. “This is a huge accomplishment for us. We have been working on this project for probably close to 10 years in one way shape or form and for this to actually be happening is nothing short of a miracle.”
The family room, which will only be able to be accessed through the pediatrics unit, will include three bedrooms, a children’s play area, private bathrooms with showers, dining area, internet access, kitchen, laundry facilities and space for napping.
“Our vision is a world where all children have access to medical care, where their families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care,” MacLaff’s EJ Krampe said. “Ronald McDonald Family Rooms are welcoming, home-like space for families, just steps away from their children in the hospital.”
“This has been years and years in the making,” said Grace McIntosh, who is the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. “Really the driving force has been the Krampe family. We couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to literally be steps away from their children instead of having to worry about where they are going to stay sometimes for days, weeks, months at a time.”
The family room in Acadiana will only be the second room and/or house in the state, according to Stipe, but a house in the area is in the plans.
“We will be only the second in the state, with the first being a house in New Orleans,” Stipe said. “Only to be followed by a house soon in Acadiana within the next three to five years.”
“It’s a huge win, but it is only one step — the first step really,” McIntosh said. “The hope is to have an actual house here, right on the campus. We’ve already identified space and so that is really where we are hoping to take this project. Even though three rooms are wonderful, it’s better than what we have right now which is nothing. Having a house here is really our ultimate goal.”