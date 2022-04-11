Left to right are Bryan Hanks, Our Lady of Lourdes Board Chair; Dr. Tacee Walker, Chief Medical Officer for Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital; Dr. Amy Zeringue, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Medical Director; Michelle Oliver, Our Lady of Lourdes Interim Vice President of Women’s & Children’s Services/Women’s & Children’s Administrator; Kathy Healy-Collier, Our Lady of Lourdes Acadiana Market President; Aiken Baudoin, patient; Jeigh Stipe, Lourdes Foundation Director; E.J. Krampe, MacLaff, Inc. Owner/Operator; Mattie Jane Wilson, patient; Daphne Krampe; Hunter Trahan, Lourdes Foundation Board Member; Grace McIntosh, Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana Executive Director; Cheryl Egan, Ronald McDonald House Charities Board President; Chris Krampe, MacLaff, Inc. Owner/Operator; Chrissy Krampe; Vicky Brignac, MacLaff, Inc. Marketing Director.