The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday approved using $12 million in library reserve funds to build a new regional library in the northeast part of the city, and to expand the existing facility in Carencro.
The council voted 7-1 to put $8 million toward the new library and $4 million toward the expansion project. Councilman Jared Bellard voted no. Councilman William Theriot was absent.
The Lafayette Public Library’s fund balance totaling $26 million have been a hot topic this year, with Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and some council members questioning the need for the library to sit on that much cash.
The council in April approved a ballot measure to move $10 million to other parish needs. Robideaux, along with Councilman William Theriot and Councilman Jared Bellard, wanted to move $18 million toward roads and drainage.
Voters will consider the rededication on the Oct. 12 ballot.
Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux has championed the northeast library construction project, pointing out in a press conference prior to the April vote that the library’s recently concluded 20-year capital plan neglected that part of the city while investing in five other facilities throughout the parish.
A location for the new library has not been determined.
The library’s board supported Boudreaux’s initiative, although its fund balance will be slashed to about $4 million if voters approved the rededication.