Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will open the year of St. Joseph with Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson.
The diocese announced in an issued statement that the observance will include meditations and prayer about the life of the saint whom Catholics say served as foster father to Jesus Christ. This year marks the sesquicentennial of when Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph to be the patron of the Universal Church.
“St. Joseph was the protector of the Holy Family of Jesus and Mary,” Deshotel said in a video message on the diocesan website. “He accepted the challenge and also the commission given to him by God to be the foster father of Jesus and the husband of Mary.
“During this year, we as a diocese will meditate on St. Joseph’s life, befriend him in prayer and seek his protection.”
Pope Pius IX’s decision was promulgated by the Sacred Congregation of Rites on Dec. 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in 1870 – 150 years ago.
Special occasions this month include:
- Evening prayer with the bishop, 6 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette.
- Parish mission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Leo the Great in Lafayette.
- Parish mission at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Joseph in Ville Platte.
Other events are scheduled around the diocese and the closing Mass and celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 1 at St. Joseph in Milton. Deshotel will be the celebrant.
Churches named for St. Joseph in the diocese, which includes eight civil parishes, are located in Broussard, Cecillia, Centerville, Evangeline, Iota, Loreauville, Maurice, Milton, Parks, Patterson, Plaisance, Rayne and Ville Platte.