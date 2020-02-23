A Broussard family safely escaped a house fire Saturday morning thanks to their dog, according to a report from KATC.
The family of five escaped flames at their Hanchey Street home after being awoken by their dog, Bandit, who also survived the fire.
A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with immediate needs.
The parents work as teachers, according to the fundraising website. Laycie Fanguy is an arts teacher at David Thibodeaux STEM Academy, and Daniel Fanguy teaches social studies at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.
Their children — a 15-year-old boy and 11- and 8-year-old girls — are also students at the schools.