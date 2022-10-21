Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028.
The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023. Republic Services submitted an unsuccessful proposal to continue serving Lafayette and Lafayette Parish.
This was the first time since 2008 that Lafayette Consolidated Government went out for proposals for the garbage and recycling contract, according to a press release. A committee scored the proposals.
The request for proposals from June can be viewed on the LCG website. The company's proposal and contract are not available online.
Deputy Chief of Staff Jamie Angelle, who is acting communications director and is paid $90,000 a year, on Friday declined to answer The Acadiana Advocate's questions about the new garbage contract, including the total cost to taxpayers.
The new garbage contract will affect approximately 41,000 residences in the city limits and 24,000 residences in unincorporated areas of the parish.
According to the request for proposals, this will be a five-year contract with the option of renewing for another five years provided the City and Parish Councils vote to do so.
It looks like city residents will pay a few dollars less under the first year of the new contract. According to a press release, city residents will pay $28.68 a month, while residents of unincorporated areas will pay $29.67 a month. A survey of customer bills showed Republic Services charged $30.01 for garbage service in the city from Sept. 4-Oct. 4.
Under the new contract, city residents will be able to participate in curbside recycling if they request a recycling cart. Curbside recycling still will not be available to unincorporated residents.
Bulky items, including tires, will be collected curbside every week instead of once of month under the new contract.
Acadiana Waste is supposed to use new trucks and face expanded penalties if service or operation is poor, including leaking residue onto roads.