With record voter turnout expected Election Day, a lengthy ballot and a heated presidential race, voters are reminded of some dos and don'ts before heading to the polls.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you're still in line at 8 p.m., though, you will be allowed to vote. Voters must have a photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport.
"We ask that everyone please wear a mask," Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said Monday. "Social distance. Respect your neighbors."
The ballot in Louisiana is a long one, with races for President, U.S. Senate and Congress, state constitutional amendments, and locally, district attorney, city marshal, district and city judges and parish tax propositions.
Voters should know how they're going to vote in advance because they're limited to three minutes in the voting booth.
"It's not enforced unless there's a line," Perret said. "There's going to be a line."
Clothing such as shirts, caps and masks that advertise a candidate are not allowed, Perret said.
"Make America Great Again" caps are not allowed in polling places.
"That, as I understand it, is a trademark slogan on behalf of a political candidate," he said.
"Black Lives Matter" clothing is allowed, he said, because "I've been told they have never run for political office."
No political activity is allowed within 600 feet of the entrance of a polling place, including campaign signs on public property like roadsides and ditches. Signs are allowed on private property, even if it's next to a polling place. If you see a violation, Perret said, report it to the commissioner-in-charge of the polling place or call the Clerk of Court Office at 291-6400.
"Don't go to Facebook and start a rumor," he said.
Even though Louisiana is an open carry state, Perret said guns are not allowed at polling places in schools, which are gun-free zones.
Despite problems reported elsewhere with armed citizens attempting to intimidate voters, Perret said he doesn't anticipate those type of problems in Lafayette. If someone has at a polling place at a school, call the police or the Clerk of Court Office.
"Certainly we do not expect people with AK-47s to be hanging around polling places tomorrow," he said.