Downtown Broussard could become a true city center that connects Main Street to major thoroughfares in the area with sidewalks and bike lanes.
It's an almost foreign concept for a driving city that's known for its oilfield service industry, but those leading the Envision Broussard initiative shared the benefits of being town-oriented over traffic-oriented during a public meeting Thursday.
"We want to be inviting; we want this connection," said Geoff Dyer, the urban designer leading the project. "We want to invite pedestrians into the area, but we need to make sure it's safe for them. We're going to need to work through that."
Residents shared concerns over streets becoming too narrow with the addition of on-street parking and sidewalks and questioned why electric vehicle parking should be considered in a city where pick-up trucks dominate the roads.
Project leaders assured the community that the streets would still be wider than those in the downtown area of the neighboring city of Youngsville.
"We’ll continue to refine our plans as our report comes out," Dyer said. "Our report isn’t meant to be final. It’s meant to reflect our opinions for a plan based on what we’ve learned this week."
Thursday's public meeting at The Ballroom of Broussard concluded the Envision Broussard charrette — a four-day, intensive, interdisciplinary design session that included local leaders, consultants, stakeholders, landowners and the public.
The redevelopment project will primarily involve Broussard's Main Street from South Bernard Road to Albertson Parkway.
A public meeting Monday kicked off the charrette with bold, big ideas such as constructing an outdoor music venue at Arceneaux Park. Thursday's conclusion to the charrette focused on the more immediate, structural side of the project.
"We’re not running yet," said Brent Henley, founder of The Pyramid Group and a project leader. "We’re getting ready to crawl. We’re still gathering everything. We want to get it right."
Envision Broussard wasn't just a creative idea born to drive economic activity in the city's downtown area. It was actually developed as a way to tackle much needed infrastructure issues.
"Fixing our roads and drainage in downtown Broussard is a necessity," said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. "This charrette is a tool to help us prioritize projects and to help stimulate economic activity in our city’s center."
