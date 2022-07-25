The manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro still has her job for now, despite an attempt by Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control President Robert Judge to fire her for "willful insubordination."
The library board instead voted Monday to table action until its Aug. 15 meeting.
Cara Chance was notified Friday in a letter from Judge of an executive session that was on the agenda for Monday's meeting to discuss ending her employment with the Lafayette Parish library system.
Per Louisiana open meetings law, Chance elected to have the board discuss her employment in open session, where dozens of supporters showed up with signs during Monday's meeting.
Her attorney, Robert Schmidt of Baton Rouge, said the board was aware that Chance has a medical procedure scheduled for Tuesday, the day after the special meeting to discuss firing her. She was not informed of the accusation of insubordination until the meeting Monday and, being a civil service employee of Lafayette Consolidated Government, has a right to know the charges against her in advance.
Chance spoke out at several previous library board meetings against attempts to ban books and a DVD that dealt with teen LGBTQ issues and sexual matters.
Chance, who erected a Pride book display in 2021 that drew criticism from some patrons and board members, erected a teen romance book display this June that included a section on teen LGBTQ romance. In June, Library Director Danny Gillane informed library managers he was prohibiting LGBTQ Pride book displays, along with others that might be deemed political.
Gillane passed the issue to the board, Judge said, alleging Chance had made an "inactionable claim" against Gillane.
Judge cited a parish ordinance that he believes gives the board the authority to employ the library director and all on the library staff and thus the authority to fire them.
Chance is a civil service employee under Lafayette Consolidated Government. It is unclear whether the board has the authority to fire her or if that role lies with Gillane.
Gillane, who is on vacation out of state, emailed about an hour before the board meeting to say it was his desire that the board not take any action against Chance, board member Shane Landers said.
Landers questioned whether Judge afforded Chance due process and said, even if the board has the authority to fire Chance, doing so would set a "dangerous precedent."
Board member David Pitre said he, too, believes in due process but has no patience for insubordination.
Not terminating Chance, Judge said, would be "inviting mutiny, chaos and disarray" in the library system.
Judge made a motion, with Stephanie Armbruster providing a second, to immediately fire Chance before the board later voted unanimously to table the matter.
Residents weren't allowed to speak directly about Chance's employment at the meeting, but they had plenty to say to the board.
The Louisiana Library Association denounces censorship of any kind, Anna Gauthier, manager of the West Regional library branch in Scott said. The association's code of ethics that dates back to 1981, she said, indicates librarians must resist all efforts by groups or individuals to censor materials.
"That is what Cara has been doing," Gauthier said. "She’s speaking for me and, I venture to say, for other librarians."
Another eight-year employee of the library system, Connie Milton, recalled a popular saying: Libraries are for everybody.
"Most of us genuinely believe that," Milton said. "It's demoralizing to come to work and know we're not practicing what we preach."
"This very much is about erasing LGBTQ from all facets of government," Lafayette resident Jared Eubanks said, "and you should be ashamed of yourselves."
Threatening to fire Chance, resident Seth Roy said, is an intimidation tactic to silence other library staff who might be inclined to speak out.
Lafayette resident Will Thiele asked that the book display policy enacted in June be repealed because it represents censorship, the antithesis of what a library should be. The policy was implemented by the director to appease board members.
"You should not be this upset about a book display," Thiele said. "Not so angry as to try to terminate a librarian."
The book display policy fails to achieve its intended purpose, to avoid a situation where certain groups or left out or subjects that might elicit a political backlash, said Frank Crocco, president of Move the Mindset.
Holly Besse, a registered nurse, said her family with two engineers is leaving Louisiana because it's turning into a fascist state. She suggested the board focus on helping the thousands of illiterate residents in the state.
Also on Monday, the board voted unanimously to keep Gillane on as library director. He was appointed in June 2021 after a search following the sudden retirement of Teresa Elberson, who was under pressure from some board members.