U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins on Thursday declared his intent to undermine the results of the presidential election, falsely claiming there is “sufficient evidence, at minimum, to investigate criminal acts.”
President Donald Trump and his allies have filed more than 60 lawsuits claiming widespread voter fraud and election irregularities. None have produced evidence to support those claims.
Yet Higgins said in a statement he will join Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in objecting to the certification of electoral college votes on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to formally confirm Joe Biden’s victory.
Written objections to certification by members of Congress legally trigger debate and votes within both chambers. Objections “shall state clearly and concisely, and without argument, the ground thereof,” according to the law.
Higgins said in a statement that “reasonable suspicion” of election crimes are strong enough to warrant an investigation, adding that he believes “actions of fraud and illegal election processes thwarted the true will of We, the People, and flipped the Presidential election.”
Higgins also alluded to “reports of voter fraud and actions by some states to alter election processes in an unlawful manner,” but he cited no evidence or other facts to justify his claims.
The Democratic House majority guarantees that any vote on Jan. 6 will favor Biden.