The latest casualty to the novel coronavirus could be the Rural African American Museum in Opelousas, which has been closed since mid-March and might not reopen after the pandemic.
Wilken Jones, 77, had been struggling to fund the nonprofit museum and cultural center before Louisiana's first confirmed COVID-19 case. That's only grown more challenging in recent weeks as cook-offs and other in-person fundraisers aren't advised because of the virus.
"I'd hate to take all this down and put it in a storage room or something," Jones said. "I love my little museum. I'd hate to close it."
Jones, a Vietnam veteran and retired school teacher, first opened the museum in 1994 in Plaisance, an unincorporated community in St. Landry Parish. Henry moved the museum to Opelousas last year.
The small museum at 1414 N. Main St. normally relies on small grants, donations, fundraisers and volunteers to stay afloat.
About 1,500 people visit the museum per year to learn about the often overlooked history and culture of Black residents in St. Landry Parish from about 1865 until 1965.
"I taught social studies, and I got the chance to travel during my time in the service," Jones said. "I always went to the museums and archives, and that's what got me interested in museum and archive work."
The museum doesn't just showcase exhibits about Black homes, schools, churches, businesses, music, sports and agriculture in St. Landry Parish. It also highlights Jones' own story.
A flier near the entrance advertises a wanted slave who ran away in 1859. Jones said the wanted slave was his great-grandfather.
Jones traveled to African countries of Kenya, Senegal and Ghana, where many of Louisiana's slaves came from, and traced his family's history.
It's this kind of vital information the community risks losing if the museum doesn't reopen, according to Melanie Lee Lebouef, director of Opelousas Tourism.
"Museums are critical to our community's identity, as is the information that's stored in them," Lebouef said. "The support has got to come first in a grassroots way from the community. I think Opelousas and Acadiana does a great job of supporting the community, but now is the time, more than ever, to support these museums."
The Creole Heritage Folklife Center, another Opelousas museum dedicated to preserving and educating visitors about Black history and culture, has also struggled during the pandemic.
Rebecca Henry, the museum's founder, said small museums like the ones she and Jones operate don't have resources like larger museums for virtual tours and fundraising events. Instead, they've been holding out hope that they'll be able to reopen sooner rather than later.
That doesn't look promising, however, considering COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a concerning rate in Acadiana.
"Everything right now is at a standstill," Henry said. "Everybody is not knowing what to do, and everybody is struggling."
She didn't host a Juneteenth celebration for the first time in 39 years this year. She's also not hosting her summer camps for middle- and high-school students like usual.
Henry said she can stay afloat through about the end of the year before her museum will be in the same position as Jones.
"It might look trivial to some people," Henry said. "But it's important for these places to hold on. These aren't just for Black, African American people. Everybody comes through these museums."
Learn more about the Rural African American Museum and ways to help by visiting facebook.com/Rural-African-American-Museum-Cultural-Tourism-Center-244029096483800 or calling 337-945-1050.